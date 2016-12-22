Trauma workshop planned for spring

The Health and Human Services Subcommittee of the Indiana County Emergency Planning Committee is sponsoring a workshop, “Understanding Trauma in Children and Adolescents,” on March 2.

The presenter will be Dr. Ralph May, chief clinical officer at the Community Guidance Center, and the session will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Indiana Country Club.

The session is open to all health and human service agencies in Indiana County. Registration is required and is due by Feb. 17. Email billig@indianarmc.org to reserve a seat.

The trauma workshop costs $10 and includes a continental breakfast.