Trauma workshop scheduled for March 2

“Understanding Trauma in Children and Adolescents,” sponsored by the Health and Human Services Subcommittee of the Indiana County’s Community Emergency Planning Committee, will be held on March 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Indiana Country Club. Dr. Ralph May, chief clinical director at the Community Guidance Center, will be the presenter.

This session will cover topics that include: the definition of trauma; how trauma affects children differently than adults; and what adults can do to help. The cost is $10 per person, and teachers, parents and professionals in Indiana County are invited to attend. Registration is necessary; contact Beth Illig at billig@indianarmc.org by Feb. 17 to sign up.