Trivia Night fundraiser set

Renda Broadcasting of Indiana will hold its Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Indiana Eagles Club.

This marks the second year for the Trivia Night contest where teams of up to six players can win prizes. Proceeds from the night will help Renda Broadcasting’s Teddy Bear Fund Drive.

Josh Widdowson, Renda Broadcasting news anchor, is once again serving as host and main question writer for this year’s game. He said that there were several improvements to the format done after last year’s Trivia Night.

“First off, we got rid of the questions concerning the history of Indiana Borough. We did that as a special one-off to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Indiana Borough,” Widdowson said. “We’ve also reduced the number of rounds from eight to six, but we’ll still have the ‘Intermission Question’ and the ‘Final Question of Doom,’ and some new ways to win some prizes with a mini-game that will be held at some point.”

Last year, the Teddy Bear Fund Drive Trivia Night raised $1,954 to help the Indiana Regional Medical Center Pediatrics department and Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. That was part of a record-breaking campaign last year that raised over $130,000.

“Our team at Renda Broadcasting was so appreciative of everybody that participated in our first Teddy Bear Fund Drive Trivia Night last year and made it the success it turned out to be,” said Mark Bertig, vice president and general manager of Renda Broadcasting. “We hope to make it even bigger and better this year.”

Registration is underway now. The cost is $15 a player in advance, and $20 at the door. Teams of up to six players can register for the contest. To register, email Carrie Rayko at CRayko@rendabroadcast ing.com.

For more information about the Teddy Bear Fund Drive Trivia Night, contact Josh Widdowson at the station at (724) 465-4700.