Troop celebrates Scout Sunday

Pictured from left are, front row, Austin Ruddock and Benjamin Longwell, Cub Scouts from Pack 24, and Pastor Stephen Bond. With Troop 24 are, second row, Carla Ruddock, Andrew Ruddock, Isaac Deyarmin and James Rado; third row, Kevin Ruddock, Clark Bush, Joshua Longwell, Logan Williams, Rich Palaski and George Bush; and fourth row, Greg Ruddock, Zachary Vought, Nicholas George, Samuel Longwell and Mark Longwell. (Submitted photo)

Scouts and leaders from Troop 24 and Pack 24 joined Pastor Stephen C. Bond on Sunday at the Hope Lutheran Church in Homer City to celebrate Scout Sunday.

Hope Lutheran serves as the charter organization for Troop 24. Scout Sunday is always the Sunday closest to the BSA anniversary. The BSA will be celebrating 107 years of Scouting on Wednesday.

