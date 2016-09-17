Trustees hear about transgender rights

The Council of Trustees on Thursday heard about new Title IX guidelines on transgender rights from the student affairs division at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In May, the U.S. Department of Justice released the “Dear Colleague” letter that outlines university obligations in regard to transgender students.

The letter said Title IX protects students from discrimination based on their sex and the DOJ considers a student’s gender identity, not their sex assigned at birth, as the gender for use under Title IX purposes.

Because transgender students can have difficulty providing records of their gender identity from previous institutions, requiring such proof can constitute a Title IX violation.

The DOJ said it has resolved Title IX investigations by using agreements that school staff and contractors will use a student’s preferred pronoun and name as opposed to the one assigned at birth. This can be problematic initially for professors, staff and the student themselves as official roll sheets and documents may not have any indication that a student has a different gender identity.

With regard to facilities, Title IX does permit universities to have sex-segregated restrooms, locker rooms, shower facilities, housing and athletic teams and even segregated classrooms under certain circumstances. However, they must permit transgender students to use facilities and participate in activities that correspond with their gender identity. A university can provide “individual-user options” for those students who voluntarily seek additional privacy.

Universities must also allow transgender students to access housing consistent with their gender identity.

Title IX does not apply to membership in fraternities and sororities. In other news, Provost Timothy Moerland highlighted two new programs that have been approved by the University Senate.

The new Bachelor of Science degree will have tracks in environmental and occupational health, behavioral and mental health and epidemiology and biostatistics. He also talked about the new Doctor of Philosophy degree in counseling education and supervision.

Both programs have strong employment outlook, Moerland said. The programs will have to be approved by the PASSHE board of governors before the university can begin recruitment.

From the university advancement division, the development office reported to the Council of Trustees it received $5.6 million in pledges from 2015-16, a record year for annual giving, they said. The IUP Alumni Association board of directors initiated the IUP Legacy Scholarship to benefit the children and grandchildren of alumni. The first of the $2,500 awards will given in the fall of 2017.

Dr. Deanne Snavely, dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, gave an update on the new science building. Currently, the university anticipates the construction will be completed in 2020, according to Michelle Fryling, director of communications at IUP.

The trustees also recognized James Begany, vice president of enrollment and communications, who will be leaving the university at the end of the month for a post at the University of Louisville. Begany has been with the university for nine years, first as the associate vice president for the division. He initiated the IUP grant program and helped launch the Sutton Scholars program. During his time at IUP, he helped the university break enrollment recordsfor four years in a row.

Patricia McCarthy, associate vice president for enrollment, will replace him as interim.