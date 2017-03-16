Unemployment rate in county decreases

The January seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Indiana County decreased 0.6 percent to 6.3 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

L&I analysts, however, cautioned that not all 2016 labor force data has been benchmarked and is subject to revision.

The January seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Pennsylvania went down 0.2 percent to 5.2 percent, and the national rate went up 0.1 percent to 4.8 percent.

Indiana County’s jobless rate in January was 0.1 percent lower than in January 2016.

Unemployment rates in January in neighboring counties were 5.7 percent in Jefferson, 6 percent in Clearfield, 6.1 percent in Cambria, 5 percent in Westmoreland and 6.6 percent in Armstrong.

Jobless rates across Pennsylvania ranged from 3.4 percent in Chester County to 7.1 percent in Fayette County.

Total non-farm jobs in Indiana County decreased 1,700 to 31,000 in January.

Over the year, jobs were down 200 in Indiana County. State government had the largest decline in January — 700 — due to the winter break at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Indiana County’s seasonally adjusted labor force in January decreased 1,600 to 39,400. The number of employed residents dropped 1,300 to 36,900, and the number of unemployed residents fell 300 to 2,500.