Unemployment rate increases for July

by The Indiana Gazette on August 31, 2016 10:48 AM

Indiana County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July increased 0.4 percent to 7.4 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

July’s rate was up 1.3 percent from July of last year.

The July 2016 seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Pennsylvania and the nation were unchanged at 5.6 and 4.9 percent, respectively.

Indiana County tied Somerset County in July for the 58th lowest unemployment rate among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. Jobless rates in neighboring counties were 7.1 percent in Jefferson and Cambria, 7.5 percent in Clearfield, 6 percent in Westmoreland and 7.7 percent in Armstrong.

Unemployment rates across the state ranged from 4 percent in Chester County to 8.4 percent in Forest County.

According to analysts with the Department of Labor and Industry, the number of local government jobs in Indiana County declined by 400 in July because of the summer break at public schools.

Indiana County’s labor force in July dropped 200 to 41,700.

The seasonally adjusted number of employed residents of the county fell 400 to 38,600, and the number of unemployed residents increased 200 to 3,100.