Union votes to accept contract at Marion Center

MARION CENTER — The Marion Center Education Support Professionals, representing 17 custodians in the Marion Center Area School District, Tuesday voted to accept the terms of a tentative four-year-labor contract with the school district.

The custodians’ previous contract expired at the end of June. The school directors gave their approval to the proposed new contract Monday evening. The MCESP is an affiliate of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

Robert Smith, a PSEA UniServ representative, said the new four-year pact will be in effect through the 2019-20 school year. Included in the agreement is the adoption of a qualified high deductible health plan; wage increases of 45 cents per hour in the second and third years of the contract and 42 cents per hour in the fourth year; and changes to family sick leave and vacation leave.