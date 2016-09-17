United approves policy on hazing

by SEAN YODER syoder@indianagazette.net on September 17, 2016 10:50 AM

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — The United School District school board passed a new hazing policy at its Tuesday meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Barbara Parkins said the Pennsylvania School Board Association suggested school districts update their policies.

In May, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill extending hazing rules from college students to students in seventh through 12th grade.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that secondary schools could impose fines, probation, suspensions and could withhold diplomas and transcripts of students.

The musical for this year will by “Madagascar,” to be performed Nov. 16-19, Parkins said. The board approved the purchase license agreements for the district’s production of “Madagascar, Theatre for Young Adult Audiences” through Music Theatre International.

The total cost for four performances, materials, security fee and libretto/vocal books totals $1,527.50. Rights to make a video of the performance will cost $75.

The board voted against the purchase of an LED Digit/Driver retrofit kit for the football field scoreboard at a cost of $17,850 with six votes against. Members did approve the purchase a main and auxiliary scoreboard for the junior/senior high school gym at a cost of $9,750.

Parkins reported the district is a member of Pennsylvania Public Entity Energy Consortium, which will purchase natural gas for the new gas line.

In other news, the board also voted to:

• Allow the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to excavate the asphalt parking area in the lower junior/senior high school adjacent to Route 56 and replace it with a concrete sidewalk.

• Approve two tuition agreements with New Story. The first is to provide secondary students with regular and special education circumstances at a cost of $380. The second is for elementary students at $290 per day.

• Approve several construction bills. Three different applications for ESCO project work through McClure Company totaled $3,408,427.05. Asbestos abatement and HVAC work with NorthStar Contracting will cost $13,475. Asbestos abatement for pipe installation will cost $975.

• Spend $2,699 to replace defective emergency lighting lamps at the football field through Bob Biter Electrical Enterprise Inc.

• Purchase a PowerSchool license and subscription renewal for a term of 12 months at a cost of $13,330.20.

• Purchase cafeteria point of sale software and services from Primero Edge at a cost of $5,180 for the first year.

• Advertise for an AmeriCorps position for elementary tutoring at a cost of $9,590.

• Accept the resignation of Daniel Pajak from his supplemental position of varsity boys’ soccer coach.

• Approve Timothy Ofman as varsity boys’ soccer coach at a salary of $1,128.17; LeeAnn Ault, assistant boys’ track coach, $2,440.66; Chris Matava, head golf coach, $2,350.64; and Jennifer Charney, varsity/junior varsity head cheerleading coach, $3,958.74.

• Approve Vicky Stelma as newspaper adviser at a salary of $1,515.83 and Jody Conrad as the National Honor Society adviser at a salary of $278.73.

• Hire Theresa Brady as a nurse aide at an hourly rate of $13.83 after a probationary period.