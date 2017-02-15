United approves transportation with CYS

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — The school directors on Tuesday authorized a transportation plan between United School District and Indiana County Children and Youth Agency for children in foster care.

Foster care and homeless students used to be together under federal programs, said Superintendent Barbara Parkins.

“They’ve decided now to separate the two because there’s a difference in the two,” she said.

The board authorized a memorandum of understanding between the district and the agency to collaboratively design a local transportation plan addressing transportation-related issues to ensure the educational stability of foster care youth.

“If a student’s homeless, we automatically transport them,” Parkins said. “Since the plan’s now separated, we had to develop a plan in conjunction with Children and Youth Services of Indiana County to work with us to provide if there’s a cost of transporting students who would be beyond our boundaries into another school district or coming from another school district.”

Parkins said she is unsure of what that cost would be, saying it would depend on if it was United doing the transporting or another bus company such as McIlwain School Bus Lines Inc. transporting from Johnstown to United.

“We’d have to work that out,” she said.

“Typically, the kids that are here in the district who get placed into foster families, it’s not a problem because it probably just means moving a bus stop,” Parkins added. “But if they’re placed in Blairsville, we’d have to work that out. If they have a different bus provider, it’s not as simple. There may be an additional cost.”

The directors voted 7-0 to approve the memorandum and plan. Vice President Don Davis and director Tommey Heming were absent.

The board also approved the single audit report prepared by Kotzan CPA and Associates P.C. for the 2015-16 school year. It was a clean audit with no findings, Parkins said.

And a resolution was adopted for determining and establishing the compensation for the office of elected tax collector.

Finance Director Thomas Kalinyak said there is no change in the compensation for collection of real estate taxes or either of the $5 taxes. The board elected to compensate two of the tax collectors for some of the local services tax. It was determined that the sum would be equal to 5 percent of local services taxes collected by the elected tax collector.

“They were paid that at one time, and then they weren’t,” Parkins said. “They had asked to be paid that again, so we’re just making it right.”

The directors also approved the resignations, with regret, due to retirement, of life skills teacher Rita Stahura and technology education teacher Devon Brendle at the end of the school year. Stahura will have served the district for 38 years, and Brendle for nearly 36 years.

Board President Eric Matava expressed gratitude for the instructors on behalf of the board, calling them “great educators” and that “we’re sad to see them go.”

In other business Tuesday, the board:

• Authorized payment of a construction bill from McClure Co., pay application No. 8 for the ESCO project, in the amount of $51,828.75. Parkins said there is one more construction bill for about $50,000 to be paid.

• Approved activity requests from Patricia Berezansky and Thomas Kalinyak to attend the mandatory 21st Century Community Learning Centers 2017 Practices Proven Strategies: Extra Learning Opportunities Conference from March 7-9 in Harrisburg at a cost of $458.58 and $665.13, respectively. Proceeds from the 21st Century grant will cover the cost of the conference and related expenditures.

• Approved an activity request from Parkins to attend the 2017 Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools annual meeting from April 26-28 in State College at a cost of $689.41.

• Approved a quote in the amount of $2,500 from Kotzan CPA and Associates P.C. to audit the Project Accounting Based on Final Costs and Financial Report, PlanCon J, of the district’s elementary school renovations, financed with general obligation bonds series of 2011.

• Approved a notice of application for a grant written by Amy Citeroni, Michael Lee and Kristie Good for $10,000 for STEM energy exploration by promoting hands-on, experimental learning, problem-solving, critical thinking and teamwork to support general awareness of energy and environmental-related issues.

• Authorized a tuition agreement with New Story to provide services for a secondary student for the 2016-17 school year in the amount of $290 per day and any other related service costs as needed.

• Approved Tangi Lynn Henderson and Keila Henderson as van drivers for the current school year.

• Accepted the donation of two copies of “History of Wehrum, Pennsylvania” by Joanne C. Jones, Michael W. Sank and Joseph F. Sank to be placed in the district’s libraries in memory of Joanne C. Jones.

• Approved Casey Sirochman as an ARIN guest teacher for the current school year.

• Authorized an agreement with Idlewild Park, Ligonier, to host the 2016-17 district picnic on May 27.