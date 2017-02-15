United High School Drama Club to present play

THE UNITED High School Drama Club will present “Mandate for Murder: Taking a Stab at Politics” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the school’s auditorium. Kneeling in front from left are Ashley Penrose (Billie Jo) and Jordan Penrose (Makenzie). In the middle row from left are Sophia Naugle (Joan), Julia Stewart (Doggerty), Nathan Brown (Matt), Hannah Brown (Estelle) and Cierra Teats (Dolores). In back are Jacob Brown (Monroe) and Skye Cramer (Millie). Submitted photo

The United High School Drama Club will present “Mandate for Murder: Taking a Stab at Politics” this weekend at the high school.

It is election night, and the home of Mrs. Dolores McDonald (Cierra Teats) has become the campaign and party headquarters for Professor Matthew Kensington (Nathan Brown), candidate for mayor.

As Matt’s wife Millie (Skye Cramer), his campaign manager Billie Jo Hopkins (Ashley Penrose), his political advisers (Jordan Penrose and Hannah Brown), assistant Joan (Sophia Naugle) and close friends the Laffertys (Jacob Brown and Helena Karcher) await Matt’s arrival at his surprise birthday party, they get a surprise of their own.

When the lights come back on, the group finds fellow campaigner Mike (Ethan Kish) slumped over the davenport with a knife in his back!

The group of political warhorses and newbies find themselves in a perplexing situation as they try to solve the murder without alerting the press — led by narcissistic news anchor Kathleen Donavan (Savannah Yugovich) — and, consequently, affecting the election results.

Complicating matters are the inept skills of Police Commissioner Doggerty (Julia Stewart), who is called in to investigate the murder.

Rumors, accusations and political zingers fly as even the audience gets pulled into the zany political who-done-it!

Additional cast includes Hannah Baird, Anna Dolan, Cheyenne Doell, Zach Heming, Galen Leightley, Katlyn Montgomery, Autumn Montgomery, Emily Ponchione and Caeli Woodring.

Stage manager is Taylor Painter.

Additional tech crew members are Lorel Bartlebaugh, Jaslyn Bier, Odessa Bier, Ciara Fourhman, Jayda Fyock, Courtnee Garland, Ally Karcher, Johanna Knapic, Gavin Leightley, Hannah Livengood, Owen Ludwig, Sarah Marino, Emma McAnulty, Casey Moyer, Coty Noel, Jordyn Ponchione, Haley Robertson, Chloe Strong, Abby Stutzman, Samantha Young and Cierra Zarnesky.

Production staff members are Mrs. Michelle Dunn and Mr. Robert Penrose.

Performances are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the United High School Auditorium, Route 56, East Wheatfield Township.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Children ages 4 and under will be admitted for free.

For additional ticket information call (814) 446-5615, ext. 1264.