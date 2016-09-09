United School District hires aide, long-term substitute

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — United directors hired a long-term substitute and an aide for the junior/senior high school during a special meeting Tuesday.

Thomas Stanko was hired as a long-term fifth-grade substitute starting Sept. 5 to fill the temporary vacancy in the position held by Kayla Erwin, who is on an approved leave of absence without pay.

The board on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Nichole Kolarik from the position of fifth-grade long-term substitute effective Aug. 18.

Heather Joseph was hired as an aide with initial placement at the junior/senior high school at $8.58 per hour, the starting salary for new employees in the aide position as set forth in the current collective bargaining agreement for new hires as of July 1, 2015.