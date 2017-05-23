UNITED SCHOOL DISTRICT: Proposed budget holds line on taxes

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — District residents will not see a tax increase for a second year under a proposed budget adopted Monday for the coming school year.

The board voted 5-2 to approve the 2017-18 budget that calls for $21,978,153 in expenses, an increase of $560,671 over 2016-17’s budget, and revenues of $21,008,703. The remaining $969,450 will be drawn from the district’s fund balance. The millage rate will remain at 11.156 mills.

Board President Eric Matava, Vice President Don Davis and directors Trudy DeRubis, Tommey Heming and Sandra Mack voted to adopt the proposed budget. Directors James Fry and Dan Henning dissented on the vote. Board members Leah Skedel and Ron Moyer were absent.

Matava released a statement on Monday’s vote, saying the budget allows the district “to continue providing the education that our students deserve, while refusing to resort to a property tax increase that many of our constituents cannot afford.”

Matava said that while developing a budget is always “a daunting process for school boards, especially when you have nine intelligent and well-intentioned individuals at the table,” the budget process is becoming increasingly difficult each year for United and other districts across the state “due to circumstances that are largely outside of our local control.”

He cited a 73.7 percent increase in payments to cyber-charter schools over the past five years, health care costs that have risen by an average of 7.56 percent per year, and an increase in the district’s annual contribution rate to PSERS over the past five years from about 12 percent to nearly 33 percent.

“These three costs alone account for an astounding 27 percent of United’s overall budget,” Matava said. Additionally, he said, the district has been negatively affected by the recent countywide assessment.

“Over the next year or so, our state subsidies will decrease by approximately $300,000 due to the fact that the properties in our district have now been assessed at higher levels, creating the false perception that our property owners are ‘wealthier,’” he said.

The district has been able to account for the cost increases, Matava said, by drawing from the fund balance, which was “developed thanks to the forward-thinking financial planning of the current and past board and administrations,” but said it is not a long-term financial strategy.

“In the absence of significant reform at the state level, we, as well as local school boards across the state, will be forced to make tough decisions and re-examine our priorities as our available resources continue to diminish,” he said.

“As elected representatives, we see it as our goal and our duty to communicate with our constituents about where the district stands and to suggest ways in which we can work together — not as board members, parents, teachers or students, but as members of the United community — to achieve our common goals,” Matava said.

Matava called on members of the community to “consider our call to action” and “demand that your legislators support sufficient funding for education as well as significant state reforms in order to ensure the sustainability of our local schools.”

At the same time, he said, the board will continue to evaluate “whether there are more effective and more efficient ways to operate and educate, while ensuring that United continues its practice of consistently raising the bar for academic achievement.”