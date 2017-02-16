United Way honors top supporters

Several area businesses and organizations were recognized Tuesday at the United Way annual meeting for their exceptional employee contribution programs.

The Roger Reschini Memorial Award, recognizing contributions from 100 percent of a company’s employees, was presented to The Reschini Group, Holsinger, Clark & Armstrong, state Sen. Don White’s office, The Open Door and Indiana First Bank.

The Gold Award, recognizing 75 percent employee participation and $100 per capita giving for businesses with five or more employees, was presented to Indiana First Bank, state Sen. Don White’s office, The Reschini Group and United Parcel Service.

The Silver Award, recognizing 50 percent employee participation and $50 per capita giving for businesses with 10 or more employees, was presented to Holsinger, Clark & Armstrong, Mark Arbuckle Nissan and The Open Door.

And the Bronze Award, recognizing 30 percent participation and $30 per capita giving for businesses with 10 or more employees, was presented to Martin’s Food Store, Reliant Holdings Inc., S&T Bank and Comcast.

The “Great Things” award was presented to Bill Otto, whose radio broadcast “Turkeython” over the past 25 years has raised more than $500,000 for the United Way.

Also receiving recognition this morning were outgoing United Way board members Scott Valazak and Hal Wingard.

Fifty-two area businesses and organizations and their employees each donated $1,000 or more and 21 businesses and organizations or their employees made contributions of $5,000 or more to the 2016 campaign.