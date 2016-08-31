United Way sets campaign for Sept. 27

The 2016 United Way of Indiana County campaign will kick off with the theme “Stayin’ Alive for 85!” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Park Inn by Radisson, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township.

The United Way of Indiana County will celebrate 85 years with an 1980s-themed kickoff. Cost is $30 per person. There will be hors d’oeuvres, photo opportunities, auctions and music by Third Wave Sound.

Reservations will be accepted until Sept. 19. For more information or to register, visit www.uwindianacounty.org or call (724) 463-0277.