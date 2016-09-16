United Way to host 85th anniversary celebration

Pictured from left are kickoff committee member Liz Judge, campaign chair Scott Valazak and kickoff committee member Maddie Sabo.

The United Way of Indiana County will hold its 2016 Campaign Kick-Off event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Park Inn by Radisson, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township, to celebrate the organization's 85th anniversary.

The $30 registration fee includes heavy hors d'oeuvres and '80s-themed fun. Over the past year, the United Way of Indiana County and its 15 partner agencies have impacted the lives of 7,000 individuals through investments in education, income and health resources. For more information, visit www.uwindianacounty.org.

Pictured from left are kickoff committee member Liz Judge, campaign chair Scott Valazak and kickoff committee member Maddie Sabo.