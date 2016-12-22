University unions donate to ICCAP

AIMEE KEMP, Indiana County Community Action Program food program director, left, and Dr. Erika Frenzel, vice president of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter of APSCUF, marked the faculty-and-coaches union’s sixth annual donation to ICCAP’s Power Pack Program on Dec. 14. DAVID LOOMIS/Submitted photo

Faculty members, coaches and retirees at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday delivered a record donation to a privately funded program focused on feeding needy and hungry schoolchildren countywide.

At least $4,701 was donated this month by members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter of the Association of Pennsylvania State College & University Faculties (APSCUF) and affiliated retirees (APSCURF). The donations were delivered to the Indiana County Community Action Program’s Power Pack Program. The figure represents a 75 percent increase over the union’s 2015 donations. Since 2011, individual members of the union collectively have given more than $16,300 to the effort.

IUP APSCUF President Nadene A. L’Amoreaux, a professor in IUP’s department of counseling, said the annual contributions to ICCAP reflect the union’s commitment to community.

“I work with some of the most dedicated and generous people I could ever hope to meet,” L’Amoreaux said in a statement. “This was made so apparent to me with our latest campaign to raise money for the ICCAP Power Pack program.

In addition to helping to meet an immediate need for the children in our communities who will benefit from this program, we believe that we are also investing in the future, and that one day some of these children will be our students.”

Aimee Kemp, ICCAP food program director, said the union’s generosity affords even better nutrition for recipient children.

“The amount of money that APSCUF is able to raise every year truly amazes me,” Kemp said. “We are actually hoping to start sending out some fresh produce with the students by the end of this school year.”

Recipients of the Power Pack meals are identified as needy by school nurses. When the privately funded program began in 2008, it served 50 students at Purchase Line Elementary.

When APSCUF started supporting it three years later, the program served needy children in four Indiana Area School District elementary schools. The Power Pack program now operates in every elementary school countywide, according to ICCAP.

In 2014, ICCAP presented APSCUF a certificate of appreciation for the union’s “continued support and commitment to Indiana County Community Action Program Inc. and the Indiana County residents we serve.”