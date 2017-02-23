Unseasonable weather means early emergence of insects

Jeff Rice from Environmental Pest Management set a trap recently at the Second Baptist Church in Blairsville to get rid of a cluster fly problem. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

It’s Feb. 23. The dead of winter should still be in sight, albeit in the rearview mirror.

Yet six-leggers abound.

A streak of warm days, 18 to 20 or more degrees above normal, gets credit for the green and brown landscape, not the usual scenes of white and antiskid gray.

Credit that streak for shorts and flip-flops, and the respite from scarves and earmuffs.

Credit the long lines at car washes to those highs of 64, 61, 59, 59 and 66 degrees daily since last Saturday, and the 60s and even 70s yet to come through this Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

Blame it for the early emergence of creeping and winged vermin in Indiana County homes, stores and churches. Their biological clocks and thermostats are messed up.

“It’s mainly the overwintering insects,” the ones usually dormant during the cold, according to entomologist Jeff Rice, a bug eradicator in Indiana.

“They think its springtime and they get active from the heat from the sun. And they find their way inside living spaces.”

Just like April brings humans out into the sunshine, the faux spring has revived cluster flies, Asian lady beetles, stink bugs and wasps from their hibernation.

“Most of the insects have the same habits. They overwinter around doors, windows, in wall voids, soffits and attics. Then as the weather warms up they emerge and find their way indoors instead of to the outside,” Rice said.

That’s meant a dramatic uptick in calls to Rice’s company, Environmental Pest Management, and others like it. Most of the unwelcome bugs are just nuisances that folks would rather do without.

Some are ones that really need to be shown the door.

Obviously, wasps pose a stinging hazard.

And termites can cause property damage.

“The other thing to look for this time of year, because we didn’t have a deep freeze, is swarming termites,” Rice said. “They typically swarm out in the spring, usually March and April, but we have had them in February and having a whole week of 60-degree weather, it’s definitely possible they could swarm out this time of year.”

Termites famously are hungry for wood and dig into timbers in houses. Their redeeming social value is in taking their devastation to dead trees, stumps, roots and the like.

“Stinkbugs are non-native species. They were introduced from Asia, and they destroy corn, soybeans and fruit trees,” Rice said. “They are more of a pest or nuisance, especially to crop growers.”

And other bugs have appropriate places in nature’s food chains, where they support or sustain themselves other less annoying life forms.

For example, cluster flies have what Rice called an odd life cycle. He said they lay eggs in soil and the larva feed on earthworms before they reach adulthood.

But some people have called EPM in Indiana this week because of the sheer volume of unwanted bugs.

Second Baptist Church in Blairsville, for example, was overrun by cluster flies that were fast to emerge, annoying the pastor and churchgoers during Sunday worship.

There, Rice set up equipment and traps to neutralize the invasion and clear the air.

“We’re going to harvest them with insect light traps,” Rice said.

The trapping took place Tuesday after EPM set up a glue board to collect samples of the invading insects: it ended up with one stink bug and 50 or so cluster flies, he said.

For most insect invasions, Rice said, “the treatment mainly is an exterior spray and a preventive spray prior to insects getting into structures,” Rice said. “So it repels them. Or if they come in contact with them, it kills them before they can return to their overwintering places.”

Even without extermination or other measures taken by EPM, the bugs’ days are numbered.

Their fate will be sealed, same as for sun worshippers who’ll be trading in short sleeves for jackets as early as Sunday, when temperatures dip back to normal or even below. Nap time shall return.

“Yeah, they’ll go back into hibernation if they don’t die first,” Rice said. “Or if they don’t get hit with a flyswatter. Normally they will just go dormant wherever they find a place to rest.”

Anyone with questions about unwelcome insects can get some answers from companies like EPM. They’ll get advice that can alleviate fear or recommend treatment if some bugs are a real threat.

Termites, Rice said, are sometimes confused with flying ants.

“The key is to identify what they are. At our office, we have a free insect ID,” he said. “Anybody can bring an insect in to our office and we’ll look at it, and verify whether it’s an ant, a termite or a fly. Most people don’t want termites in their home and that is something to look out for in this warm weather.”

PHOTO: Jeff Rice from Environmental Pest Management set a trap recently at the Second Baptist Church in Blairsville to get rid of a cluster fly problem. (Tom Peel/Gazette)