Vets, consider joining service groups

Many young people have become veterans. The nation owes these people a debt that can never be fully repaid, and the U. S. government, as representative of the people, needs to provide the care and benefits it has promised to them.

All veterans are invited to join our service organizations, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and other affiliations. They have financial and physical assistance for those in need, discharge transition help, employment assistance, VA claims support and more. They advocate for military people on many levels, including lobbying the federal and state governments, policing the VA Medical Centers and promoting patriotism among people. Each post is an asset to its community, and the more members, the better these organizations can perform their duty.

FAQs:

How can I verify my enrollment?

Once your enrollment is confirmed, you will receive a Veterans Health Benefits Handbook from the VA notifying you of the status of your enrollment.

If enrolled, must I use VA as my exclusive health care provider?

There is no requirement that VA become your exclusive provider of care. If you are a veteran who is receiving care from both VA and a local provider, it is important for your health and safety that your care is coordinated, resulting in one treatment plan (co-managed care).

How do I choose a preferred facility?

When you apply for enrollment, you will be asked to choose a preferred VA facility. This will be the VA facility where you will receive your primary care. You may select any VA facility that is convenient for you.

Where can I find the new income limits?

VA income limits may change each year. The income limit tables can be viewed online at www.va.gov/healthbenefits/cost.

What is a geographic income limit?

Recognizing the cost of living can vary significantly from one geographic area to another. Congress added income limits based on geographic locations to the existing VA income limits for financial assessment purposes. Veterans whose income falls between the VA income limit and the geographic income limit for the veteran’s locale will have their inpatient medical care copayments reduced by 80 percent.

What happens if, at the end of the process, my income is verified to be higher than the income limits?

Your copay status will be changed from copay exempt to copay required, which may result in disenrollment due to enrollment restrictions for veterans whose income exceed the income limits. VA facilities involved in your care will be notified of your change in status and to initiate billing for services provided during that income year. Your enrollment priority status may be changed if your financial status is adjusted by the income verification process. If your enrollment status is changed, you will be notified by mail.

Does VA have access to my income tax return?

No, VA does not have access to your tax return. The IRS and the SSA share earned and unearned income data reported by employers and financial institutions.

I am a recently discharged combat veteran. Must I pay VA copayments?

Veterans who qualify under this special eligibility are not subject to copays for conditions potentially related to their combat service; however, unless otherwise excused, combat veterans may be subject to appropriate copay rates for care or services VA determines are clearly unrelated to their military service.

What is a VA service-connected rating?

A service-connected rating is an official ruling by VA that your illness or condition is directly related to your active military service.

When will VA begin notifying the IRS of a veteran’s enrollment in the VA health care system?

Starting in 2016, VA will send the IRS, veterans and eligible beneficiaries forms that provide details of the health coverage provided by VA. These forms are to be used for the income tax process.

This information is from the Health Care Benefits Overview, 2016 Edition, Vol. 2. If you have any questions, call Brenda Stormer at the Veterans Affairs office at (724) 465-3815.