Vigil set to raise awareness of drug overdoses

Shame and misunderstanding are some of the biggest issues surrounding drug addiction in Indiana County, if you ask Karen McMillan, of the Blairsville and Surrounding Communities Support Group Against Drugs.

“The public still does not understand (addiction),” McMillan said. “I see it every day on social media — really, some nasty, heartbreaking comments by people when they see that there’s been an overdose.”

Some people still do not understand that drug addiction is a disease, she said.

The group is holding its second Indiana County Overdose Awareness Vigil on Aug. 31 at the Homer City Fire Hall. At the event, McMillan hopes to continue the group’s quest to combat these issues, and spread awareness of “how big the (drug addiction) epidemic is.”

“The average overdose age in Indiana County right now is 42 years old,” McMillan said — a number confirmed by District Attorney Pat Doughtery’s office. “(These) are people who are prescribed (pain) medication and it turns into a heroin addiction.”

Education is an emphasis at next week’s vigil and at each event the group holds.

The program for the vigil includes a video, featuring photo submissions from the loved ones of those lost to drug addiction. There will also be a balloon release in honor of lives lost.

Speaking at the event will be Dougherty, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Homer City Police Chief Louis Sacco and a family member of someone lost to an overdose.

The program begins at 6 p.m. with entertainment, refreshments and a basket raffle. The video, balloon release and speakers begin at 7.

New to the program this year, something that McMillan calls a “beautiful gift from the drug and alcohol commission,” those that have completed the PA Act. 139 online training for the administration of naloxone (Narcan) can bring their certificate to the program to obtain a free naloxone kit.

Those interested in completing the training can do so at http://bit.ly/2bxyrZq.

Last year’s program, held in Blairsville, was “extremely emotional,” McMillan said. “(The program) really puts into perspective how huge this epidemic is and how many lives are lost.”

McMillan said that many family members of those lost to drug addiction were present at the vigil, in addition to members of local police departments, the ambulance service and other organizations.

McMillan formed Blairsville and Surrounding Communities Support Group Against Drugs after her son died from an accidental heroin overdose in February 2013. She and several others sought comfort from their own loss in the form of a Facebook group that now has more than 500 members.

Volunteers within the group meet monthly and are doing “amazing things,” McMillan said. Hundreds have turned up for the Blairsville Reality Tour, which provides the opportunity for the community to learn about drug addiction first-hand.

McMillan said that the group has hosted players and coaches from area schools in the most recent tours, and that she has partnered with several school districts to speak to certain grade levels about the epidemic.

Those interested in submitting a photo for the video that will be featured at the Aug. 31 vigil can send it, along with the name of the deceased, their birthday and “angelversary” to McMillan at bsgad2014@gmail.com.

Organizations participating in the event will be the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Connect Church Recovery, The Open Door and GRASP.

“People need to be aware of how many lives are lost and how many lives are affected,” McMillan said.