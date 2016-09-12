Volunteers set up for annual book sale

IUP student Arissa Smith helped unload books with other volunteers Sunday in preparation for the annual Newman Used Book Sale at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Arissa Smith, a senior at IUP from New Jersey, helped unload books with other members of the women’s lacrosse team and other volunteers Sunday in preparation for the annual Newman Used Book Sale at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The sale will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church along Oakland Avenue.

This is the 48th year for the event.

For more information, call (724) 463-2277.