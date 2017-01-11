Vote tabled on school site plan

A design by H.F. Lenz Co. shows the planned Ben Franklin Elementary School and, in blue, the area along McCarthy Run that could flood every 100 years on average.

Plans for a replacement for the Indiana school district’s Ben Franklin Elementary School faced regulatory review Tuesday and were again met with public question and criticism.

The White Township planning commission tabled consideration of the preliminary site plan for the 900-student capacity school after hearing about an hour of comment in an unprecedented meeting at the Rustic Lodge banquet hall.

It was an unusual atmosphere for the commission, Chairman Robert Begg said.

The Indiana Area school board commonly moves its meetings from the boardroom to the multipurpose room in East Pike Elementary School to accommodate large turnouts of district residents and taxpayers, but seldom have development plans drawn overflow crowds to township meetings.

“We work hard as a planning commission to be balanced and fair. It doesn’t matter who you are when you come in here, you’re going to be treated equally. And the school board is going to be treated equally, too,” Begg said. “If they meet our requirements, they’re going to get the approval.

“But this is unusual in the sense that we have never seen more opposition. We’ve had crowds like this when Specialty Tire was fighting Copper Beech, and people came in for Walmart. But I have never been in a situation where Shelocta, White Township, Indiana Borough, Armstrong Township and (the county) have all raised objections to a plan before us. That is unimaginable.”

More than 80 people sat in on the session but only a few spoke on the limited issues that the planning board could consider in its review of land and building development.

Begg acknowledged public dissent over the academic and financial aspects of the plan, a $32.2 million proposal that also calls for upgrades to East Pike Elementary School in the township and closing Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools in Indiana Borough.

But the commission only accepted comments focused on public safety and health issues, particularly traffic flow on Ben Franklin Road and the risk of flooding from McCarthy Run.

Tom Harley, an Indiana architect and former member of the school board, said the designs for driveways, parking lots, and car and school bus flow at the new school might handle daily average traffic, but not the peak usage.

“The problem is the traffic is not spread over 24 hours. It’s concentrated in 15 minutes” at arrival and dismissal times, Harley said.

He questioned whether the new school’s greater enrollment, therefore greater numbers of cars and school buses, would create traffic jams at the nearby intersection of Ben Franklin Road and Philadelphia Street.

“This is going to be a major cluster of people trying to cross a two-lane road,” Harley said.

The situation would be worse, he said, when parking lots are eliminated during construction of the new building and demolition of the old one.

Harley also displayed the district’s site plan showing predicted maximum flood levels for McCarthy Run and compared it to a drawing he said was based on flood plains set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The FEMA plan showed different levels for a 100-year flood — a level that the water is expected to reach only once in 100 years — that Harley said would be higher than the ground floor in the new school.

“I think the building is too low,” Harley said.

Jason Leeper, an engineer, also challenged the predicted water levels related to the position of the building and questioned the stormwater drainage plan for the entire school site.

Leeper said the slope of the site and the planned underground drain pipe system are inadequate for water runoff.

“I don’t see how this works,” Leeper said. “You can’t get the water away from the building.”

Like Harley, he also said the building elevation appears to be within the 100-year flood plain, and questioned the actual frequency of high-water events in McCarthy Run.

“I think it’s a joke,” Leeper said. “I suggest that you start over at a higher elevation.”

A project engineer, Keith Gindlesperger, of H.F. Lenz Co., responded to flood plain questions and said the district design was based on FEMA projections.

The district plan, Gindlesperger said, provides enough clearance over documented flood levels and complies with township requirements.

The commission also heard from former school board member Hilliary Creely and her husband, Indiana Borough council member Ben Ford. Both also are on the faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Creely, a biologist, asked the planners to study the environmental impact of the project, including long-term downstream water levels and the status of wetlands and soil conditions on the building site.

Ford, an archaeologist, asked whether the district had performed a historic site impact study and had filed a report with the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission as required under state law.

A school district representative said the report had been submitted to the state this week.

School board member Walter Schroth asked about the commission’s tolerance for changes in the project design.

Begg said a plan with significant changes, such as those related to flood plain issues, would be considered a new plan and start the review process from the beginning.

The meeting marked the formal start of a 90-day review of both the preliminary and final site plans, and Begg said earlier inspections of the plans with project architects showed that the project will move ahead.

“We are waiting for a traffic study before accepting the final plan, but I will tell you now we have asked all the questions and heard all the comments that will not hold this group up another 30 days,” Begg said. “We will make our decision.

“On the other hand, if we have more questions we will use that time as law provides us.”

At the same time, Begg said, the commission would begin a 45-day review of the building plan in relation to the Multi-Municipal Indiana Borough-White Township Plan. The planners, he said, could look at the proposed closings of the borough schools as contrary to the multi-municipal plan, but could not deny approval just because the commission disagrees with the closings.

Begg encouraged local municipal officials to attend and comment at the planners’ next regular meeting on Feb. 8 as the commission continues to deliberate on the plans.

Project architect Henry Burkett, of the McKissick Associates design firm, said the lengthy planning commission review could have some impact on the project bidding and construction schedule.

“We can go out to bid but we can’t receive or take bids until agency approval is made,” Burkett said. “We can take bids but cannot accept or act on them until that time.”

A project timeline prepared by McKissick Associates in October called for the district to receive final site plan approval on March 22, advertise for bids March 23, open bids April 26, award contracts May 8 and allow contractors to proceed with work on May 15, the day before the spring primary election.