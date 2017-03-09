Water and sewage authority sets 2017 leadership

Pictured are, from left, ICMSA Executive Director Mike Duffalo, township Supervisor Terry Stiffler, ICMSA Chairman Mike Forberger and township Supervisor Jim Golden. (Submitted photo)

The ICMSA leaders for 2017 include, from left, Mike Forberger, board chairman; Joe Levan, board member; Mike Duffalo, executive director; Patricia Evanko, Maher Shawer and Jerry Gillette, board members; Bernard Lockard, board vice chairman; and Frank Holuta, board member. (Submitted photo)

The Indiana County Municipal Services Authority recently held its annual reorganization meeting at the Rustic Lodge in White Township.

For more than 40 years, the authority has procured grant and loan funding to construct and rehabilitate water and sanitary sewage systems in smaller communities throughout Indiana County.

ICMSA also honored the Cherryhill Township supervisors for their support and participation in the authority’s latest project, which will provide water service to the Penns Manor school complex and surrounding Kenwood area.

ICMSA executives presented the authority’s Community Service Award at the annual reorganization meeting at Rustic Lodge.

