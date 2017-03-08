Water authority continues upgrades to make supply safer

HOMER CITY — The Central Indiana County Water Authority grew again Tuesday, but system growth takes a back seat to a higher priority: the public’s health.

As time and weather have allowed, since last fall, the authority has invested millions of dollars in extensions of its service and replacement of its old pipelines in Homer City and Center and White townships.

Some residents on Smith Road and in the Kunkle Development turned on their spigots to take CICWA water for the first time on Tuesday. The extension project there is reported to be 90 percent complete.

That comes on the heels of a service upgrade on a stretch of Six Flat Road, where fragile old pipes were replaced with new ones serving about a dozen homes. CICWA finished work there five days earlier.

Next, crews will set out to plant new grass and restore the yards and driveways along Juniper and Saint Clair streets, where another line replacement project has just been finished.

Nice, but not the big deal, according to Rob Nymick, the manager of the water authority.

More important than having more than 2,100 customers now, Nymick said Tuesday, is the goal of serving safe water to them.

“The Department of Environmental Protection has been much more aggressive in what they’re doing with water companies,” Nymick said. “We’re in pretty good shape. We got inspected two weeks ago and we’re up for another inspection next week.”

Nymick told Homer City Borough council that CICWA is designing a brochure with information about steps that businesspeople and homeowners can take to assure a safe water supply.

Just like DEP, the CICWA is being more meticulous about water quality, Nymick said.

“We know through our weekly testing at various sites in our system that we are producing a quality product,” Nymick said. The periodic tests show contaminant levels far below regulatory limits, he said.

The DEP website allows users to find the latest results of tests for almost 230 contaminants in 15 major contaminant groups in the water of about 90 public water supplies in Indiana County through a searchable database at http://www.drinkingwater.state.pa.us/dwrsbroker/broker.exe.

For its part, the authority has planned a waterline flushing exercise for three days next week, Nymick said. But it’s just as important for customers to run their water often, especially after being away from home for a long time — people such as snowbirds returning from wintering in Florida, but anyone who has been away from home for as little as four or five days.

“It’s important that they flush the lines in their homes before they consume water,” Nymick. “There are so many safety issues that we’re concerned about, but there’s only so much we can do. Our responsibility ends at the curb stops.”

The brochure explains the risks of standing water, Nymick said.

Lead can accumulate in pipes, and the Legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaires’ disease, has been found to proliferate in showerheads when they go unused, he said.

The pamphlet will tell customers how to protect themselves from problems in the water between the CICWA mainlines and their homes.

It will be mailed soon to all CICWA customers.