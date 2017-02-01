Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Weather provides for winter fun

on February 01, 2017 10:54 AM
The Shyrock sisters worked on building a snowman outside their Elm Street home in Indiana on Tuesday as Boy, their 5-year-old Yorkshire terrier, stood watch. (Teri Enciso/Gazette photo)
More scenes like this could be possible in the next few days, according to the area weather forecasts.

From left are Ava, 6, and Anna, 11. They are the daughters of Shannon and Joseph Shyrock.

Snow showers are expected to continue tonight and Thursday, with a low of 24 and high of 27.

Cloudy and cold with highs in the 20s on Friday and Saturday. Warmer but a chance of flurries Sunday. See the AccuWeather forecast for details.

 

