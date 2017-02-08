Weather service upgrades area snow prediction
The National Weather Service has revised its words of caution for Indiana County from an advisory to a winter storm warning. Forecasters now predict 6 to 10 inches of snow.
The warning is in effect from 7 this evening to 7 p.m. Thursday for Indiana County; the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties including Ligonier, Donegal, Champion and Ohiopyle; and sections of the Maryland panhandle and West Virginia.
The heaviest snow is expected this evening and early Thursday. The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines.
The snow will be driven by winds from the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow are expected. This will make travel very hazardous, according to the NWS warning.
The weather service urges weather watchers to report snowfall by calling (412) 262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH.
