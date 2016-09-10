Weeklong Cookport Fair begins Sunday

by The Indiana Gazette on September 10, 2016 10:30 AM Commodore, PA

The 99th Cookport Fair will kick off Sunday evening with the traditional community worship service and continue through next Saturday night.

While the fair along Route 240 in Commodore will feature all the usual activities — tractor pulls, auctions, animal judging, log-sawing contest, drag races and more — several bands will also grace the stage at the fair. Entertainment includes the bands Ole 97 (Johnny Cash tribute), Crossover (gospel), Tree Band, 7 Mile Run and Clay Bowser (classic rock, oldies).

Contest entries will be accepted Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and events will begin at 6 p.m.

Thursday is Senior Citizens’ Day, which means free admission for all senior citizens.

On Friday, admission for children 18 and younger is free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and ride prices are reduced.

On Saturday night, an additional $4 gets you into the pickup truck pulls at 7 p.m. The fair concludes at 10 p.m. Saturday with a gate prize drawing on the main stage.

Admission is $4 per person, and children younger than 12 are admitted free. The ticket includes parking and all events.

