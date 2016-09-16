West Shamokin to open Little Free Library

RURAL VALLEY — Little Free Libraries have become a global phenomenon. The small book exchange libraries number over 40,000 around the world in 70 different countries, from Iceland to Tasmania to Japan.

The LFL book exchange concept is simple: Take a book; return a book. Little Free Libraries are constant and ever-changing sources of great reading.

Now, thanks to a generous grant from the Region Six, Armstrong chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, a new Little Free Library at West Shamokin Junior/Senior High School will join this worldwide movement to share books, bring students together and help create lifelong readers.

Janine Lazor, a WSHS English teacher and faculty steward of WSHS’s Little Free Library, along with student stewards Jordyn Novak and Cara Cupp, will host a grand-opening for WSHS’s Little Free Library at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

WSHS students and the public are invited to attend. The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first book exchange, book prizes and more.

“WSHS’s Little Free Library belongs to all of our students at our junior and senior high school,” said Janine Lazor.

“It is my hope that this Little Free Library will create a little more fun, encourage a little more fellowship, and provide a lot of fabulous reading opportunities for our students, especially during those times when our wonderful school library is closed in the evenings, on weekends and over the holidays. We are so excited to finally have our own Little Free Library.”

The Little Free Library concept and the nonprofit organization have been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and the American Library Association. Reader’s Digest named it one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love About America.” Each year, more than 10 million books are shared worldwide through Little Free Libraries.

If anyone would like to donate junior or senior high school age-appropriate new or very gently used books to WSHS’s Little Free Library, please bring them to the grand opening or deliver them to West Shamokin in care of Lazor.

For more information about Little Free Libraries, visit littlefreelibrary.org or contact Lazor at (724) 783- 7040, ext. 95324, or by email at lazj@asd.kl2. pa.us.