Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Where to vote in Indiana County

on May 15, 2017 10:44 AM
PrintComments() Email

Here's a list of the official election polling places for all precincts in Indiana County. The polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday:

Indiana County official election polling places

 

Armagh

Station 210, Armagh & East Wheatfield Township fire hall

12095 Route 56 Highway East

Armagh, PA 15920

 

Armstrong 1

The Event Hall

4677 Parkwood Road

Shelocta, PA 15774

 

Armstrong 2

Shelocta United Presbyterian Church

182 South Ridge Road

Shelocta, PA 15774

 

Banks

Banks Township municipal building

1870 Hemlock Lake Road

Rossiter, PA 15772

 

Blacklick

Blacklick Township community center

(former Gordon School House)

132 Hill Road

Blairsville, PA 15717

 

Blairsville 1

Blairsville United Presbyterian Church

137 North Walnut Street

Blairsville, PA 15717

 

Blairsville 2

former American Legion building

101 East North Lane

Blairsville, PA 15717

 

Blairsville 3

Morewood Towers

101 Morewood Avenue

Blairsville, PA 15717

 

Brush Valley

Station 230, Brush Valley fire hall

5540 Route 259 Highway

Brush Valley, PA 15720

 

Buffington 1

Buffington Township municipal building

1010 Route 403 Highway South

Homer City, PA 15748

 

Buffington 2

Dilltown Sportsmen’s Club

3092 Oneida Mine Road

Dilltown, PA 15929

 

Burrell 1

Station 140, Black Lick fire hall

151 Main Street

Black Lick, PA 15716

 

Burrell 2

Chestnut Hills Senior Center

26 Heybert Drive

Blairsville, PA 15717

 

Canoe

Canoe Township municipal building

1670 Canoe Ridge Road

Rossiter, PA 15772

 

Center 1

Bethel Presbyterian Church

1470 Bethel Church Road

Indiana, PA 15701

 

Center 2

Station 160, Coral-Graceton fire hall

437 First Street

Coral, PA 15731

 

Center 3

Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, recreation hall

427 Lucerne Road

Lucernemines, PA 15754

 

Cherryhill 1

Station 240, Cherryhill Township fire hall

1442 North Harmony Road

Penn Run, PA 15765

 

Cherryhill 2

Hull’s Farm & Lawn Equipment showroom

4299 Airport Road

Indiana, PA 15701

 

Cherry Tree

Cherry Tree Presbyterian Church

121 Front Street

Cherry Tree, PA 15724

 

Clymer

Clymer Borough municipal building

116 Sixth Street

Clymer, PA 15728

 

Conemaugh 1

Conemaugh Township municipal building

16980 Route 286 Highway West

Saltsburg, PA 15681

 

Conemaugh 2

Station 330, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township fire hall

76 East Third Avenue

Saltsburg, PA 15681

 

Conemaugh 3

Smith Bus Co. garage

220 Tenth Street

Saltsburg, PA 15681

 

Creekside

Station 260, Creekside fire hall

440 Nin Riddle Street

Creekside, PA 15732

 

East Mahoning

East Mahoning Township municipal building

12052 Route 119 Highway North

Marion Center, PA 15759

 

East Wheatfield 1

Station 210, Armagh & East Wheatfield fire hall

12095 Route 56 Highway East

Armagh, PA 15920

 

East Wheatfield 2

East Wheatfield Township municipal building

11444 Route 56 Highway East

Armagh, PA 15920

 

Ernest

Church of the Resurrection, activity building

757 Main Street

Ernest, PA 15739

 

Glen Campbell

Station 170, Glen Campbell fire hall and borough building

440 Glenwood Avenue

Glen Campbell, PA 15742

 

Grant

Grant Township municipal building

100 East Run Road

Marion Center, PA 15759

 

Green 1

Pine Grove Church of God

4806 Route 240 Highway

Cherry Tree, PA 15724

 

Green 2

Morning Star Ministries Church

4297 Starford Road

Starford, PA 15777

 

Green 3

Wesleyan Ministry Center

222 Purchase Line Road

Dixonville, PA 15734

 

Homer City 1

Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church

279 Yellow Creek Street

Homer City, PA 15748

 

Homer City 2

Station 180, Homer City fire hall

25 West Church Street

Homer City, PA 15748

 

Indiana 1

First Christian Church

500 Water Street

Indiana, PA 15701

 

Indiana 2/1

Calvary Presbyterian Church

695 School Street

Indiana, PA 15701

 

Indiana 2/2

Trinity United Methodist Church

398 Church Street

Indiana, PA 15701

 

Indiana 3/1

Pratt Hall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, main lobby

233 Pratt Drive

Indiana, PA 15705

 

Indiana 3/2

Zink Hall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Gym B

1190 Maple Street

Indiana, PA 15705

 

Indiana 3/4

Lifesteps of Indiana County

1455 Church Street

Indiana, PA 15701

 

Indiana 4

Indiana County Court House Annex

827 Water Street

Indiana, PA 15701

 

Marion Center

Presbyterian Church of Marion Center

206 High Street

Marion Center, PA 15759

 

Montgomery

Montgomery Township municipal building

1220 Cush Creek Road

Cherry Tree, PA 15742

 

North Mahoning

Mahoning Hills Senior Center

19298 Route 119 Highway North

Punxsutawney, PA 15767

 

Pine 1

Strongstown Homecoming & Historical Society

14729 Route 422 Highway East

Strongstown, PA 15957

 

Pine 2

Station 570, Pine Township fire hall

6485 Route 403 Highway North

Heilwood, PA 15745

 

Pine 3

County Building

11327 Route 553 Highway

Alverda, PA 15710

 

Plumville

Station 350, Plumville fire hall

109 Indiana Street

Plumville, PA 16246

 

Rayne

Tanoma United Methodist Church, Martin Hall

3703 Tanoma Road

Clymer, PA 15728

 

Saltsburg

Saltsburg Borough municipal building

316 Point Street

Saltsburg, PA 15681

 

Shelocta

Shelocta Borough municipal building

440 Main Street

Shelocta, PA 15774

 

Smicksburg

Salem Lutheran Church

26 Clarion Street

Smicksburg, PA 16256

 

South Mahoning

South Mahoning Township municipal building

244 Rossmoyne Road

Home, PA 15747

 

Washington

Washington Township municipal building

360 Red Lion Road

Creekside, PA 15732

 

West Mahoning

County Building

135 Dayton Smicksburg Road

Smicksburg, PA 16256

 

West Wheatfield 1

West Wheatfield Community Building

290 Caroline Street

Robinson, PA 15949

 

West Wheatfield 2

Station 250, Clyde fire hall

8198 Route 22 Highway East

New Florence, PA 15944

 

White 1

S&T Bank Arena

200 Kunkle Drive

Indiana, PA 15701

 

White 2

Mack Park picnic pavilion

750 South Sixth Street

Indiana, PA 15701

 

White 3/1

Calvary Evangelical Free Church

74 South Ben Franklin Road

Indiana, PA 15701

 

White 3/2

Indiana Church of the Brethren

905 McKnight Road

Indiana, PA 15701

 

White 3/3

Christian & Missionary Alliance Church

2510 Warren Road

Indiana, PA 15701

 

White 4-5

Chevy Chase Community Center

670 North Fifth Street, rear

Indiana, PA 15701

 

White 6

YMCA of Indiana County, community meeting room

84 North Ben Franklin Road

Indiana, PA 15701

 

Young 1

Station 290, Coal Run/McIntyre fire hall

2049 Coal Run Road

Clune, PA 15727

 

Young 2

Church of God

150 Blackleggs Road

West Lebanon, PA 15783

 

Young 3

Station 310, Iselin/West Lebanon fire hall

375 Red Street

Saltsburg, PA 15681

Next Article
ACCIDENT
May 15, 2017 10:39 AM
ACCIDENT
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.