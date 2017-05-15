Where to vote in Indiana County
Here's a list of the official election polling places for all precincts in Indiana County. The polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday:
Armagh
Station 210, Armagh & East Wheatfield Township fire hall
12095 Route 56 Highway East
Armagh, PA 15920
Armstrong 1
The Event Hall
4677 Parkwood Road
Shelocta, PA 15774
Armstrong 2
Shelocta United Presbyterian Church
182 South Ridge Road
Shelocta, PA 15774
Banks
Banks Township municipal building
1870 Hemlock Lake Road
Rossiter, PA 15772
Blacklick
Blacklick Township community center
(former Gordon School House)
132 Hill Road
Blairsville, PA 15717
Blairsville 1
Blairsville United Presbyterian Church
137 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717
Blairsville 2
former American Legion building
101 East North Lane
Blairsville, PA 15717
Blairsville 3
Morewood Towers
101 Morewood Avenue
Blairsville, PA 15717
Brush Valley
Station 230, Brush Valley fire hall
5540 Route 259 Highway
Brush Valley, PA 15720
Buffington 1
Buffington Township municipal building
1010 Route 403 Highway South
Homer City, PA 15748
Buffington 2
Dilltown Sportsmen’s Club
3092 Oneida Mine Road
Dilltown, PA 15929
Burrell 1
Station 140, Black Lick fire hall
151 Main Street
Black Lick, PA 15716
Burrell 2
Chestnut Hills Senior Center
26 Heybert Drive
Blairsville, PA 15717
Canoe
Canoe Township municipal building
1670 Canoe Ridge Road
Rossiter, PA 15772
Center 1
Bethel Presbyterian Church
1470 Bethel Church Road
Indiana, PA 15701
Center 2
Station 160, Coral-Graceton fire hall
437 First Street
Coral, PA 15731
Center 3
Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, recreation hall
427 Lucerne Road
Lucernemines, PA 15754
Cherryhill 1
Station 240, Cherryhill Township fire hall
1442 North Harmony Road
Penn Run, PA 15765
Cherryhill 2
Hull’s Farm & Lawn Equipment showroom
4299 Airport Road
Indiana, PA 15701
Cherry Tree
Cherry Tree Presbyterian Church
121 Front Street
Cherry Tree, PA 15724
Clymer
Clymer Borough municipal building
116 Sixth Street
Clymer, PA 15728
Conemaugh 1
Conemaugh Township municipal building
16980 Route 286 Highway West
Saltsburg, PA 15681
Conemaugh 2
Station 330, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township fire hall
76 East Third Avenue
Saltsburg, PA 15681
Conemaugh 3
Smith Bus Co. garage
220 Tenth Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
Creekside
Station 260, Creekside fire hall
440 Nin Riddle Street
Creekside, PA 15732
East Mahoning
East Mahoning Township municipal building
12052 Route 119 Highway North
Marion Center, PA 15759
East Wheatfield 1
Station 210, Armagh & East Wheatfield fire hall
12095 Route 56 Highway East
Armagh, PA 15920
East Wheatfield 2
East Wheatfield Township municipal building
11444 Route 56 Highway East
Armagh, PA 15920
Ernest
Church of the Resurrection, activity building
757 Main Street
Ernest, PA 15739
Glen Campbell
Station 170, Glen Campbell fire hall and borough building
440 Glenwood Avenue
Glen Campbell, PA 15742
Grant
Grant Township municipal building
100 East Run Road
Marion Center, PA 15759
Green 1
Pine Grove Church of God
4806 Route 240 Highway
Cherry Tree, PA 15724
Green 2
Morning Star Ministries Church
4297 Starford Road
Starford, PA 15777
Green 3
Wesleyan Ministry Center
222 Purchase Line Road
Dixonville, PA 15734
Homer City 1
Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church
279 Yellow Creek Street
Homer City, PA 15748
Homer City 2
Station 180, Homer City fire hall
25 West Church Street
Homer City, PA 15748
Indiana 1
First Christian Church
500 Water Street
Indiana, PA 15701
Indiana 2/1
Calvary Presbyterian Church
695 School Street
Indiana, PA 15701
Indiana 2/2
Trinity United Methodist Church
398 Church Street
Indiana, PA 15701
Indiana 3/1
Pratt Hall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, main lobby
233 Pratt Drive
Indiana, PA 15705
Indiana 3/2
Zink Hall, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Gym B
1190 Maple Street
Indiana, PA 15705
Indiana 3/4
Lifesteps of Indiana County
1455 Church Street
Indiana, PA 15701
Indiana 4
Indiana County Court House Annex
827 Water Street
Indiana, PA 15701
Marion Center
Presbyterian Church of Marion Center
206 High Street
Marion Center, PA 15759
Montgomery
Montgomery Township municipal building
1220 Cush Creek Road
Cherry Tree, PA 15742
North Mahoning
Mahoning Hills Senior Center
19298 Route 119 Highway North
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Pine 1
Strongstown Homecoming & Historical Society
14729 Route 422 Highway East
Strongstown, PA 15957
Pine 2
Station 570, Pine Township fire hall
6485 Route 403 Highway North
Heilwood, PA 15745
Pine 3
County Building
11327 Route 553 Highway
Alverda, PA 15710
Plumville
Station 350, Plumville fire hall
109 Indiana Street
Plumville, PA 16246
Rayne
Tanoma United Methodist Church, Martin Hall
3703 Tanoma Road
Clymer, PA 15728
Saltsburg
Saltsburg Borough municipal building
316 Point Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
Shelocta
Shelocta Borough municipal building
440 Main Street
Shelocta, PA 15774
Smicksburg
Salem Lutheran Church
26 Clarion Street
Smicksburg, PA 16256
South Mahoning
South Mahoning Township municipal building
244 Rossmoyne Road
Home, PA 15747
Washington
Washington Township municipal building
360 Red Lion Road
Creekside, PA 15732
West Mahoning
County Building
135 Dayton Smicksburg Road
Smicksburg, PA 16256
West Wheatfield 1
West Wheatfield Community Building
290 Caroline Street
Robinson, PA 15949
West Wheatfield 2
Station 250, Clyde fire hall
8198 Route 22 Highway East
New Florence, PA 15944
White 1
S&T Bank Arena
200 Kunkle Drive
Indiana, PA 15701
White 2
Mack Park picnic pavilion
750 South Sixth Street
Indiana, PA 15701
White 3/1
Calvary Evangelical Free Church
74 South Ben Franklin Road
Indiana, PA 15701
White 3/2
Indiana Church of the Brethren
905 McKnight Road
Indiana, PA 15701
White 3/3
Christian & Missionary Alliance Church
2510 Warren Road
Indiana, PA 15701
White 4-5
Chevy Chase Community Center
670 North Fifth Street, rear
Indiana, PA 15701
White 6
YMCA of Indiana County, community meeting room
84 North Ben Franklin Road
Indiana, PA 15701
Young 1
Station 290, Coal Run/McIntyre fire hall
2049 Coal Run Road
Clune, PA 15727
Young 2
Church of God
150 Blackleggs Road
West Lebanon, PA 15783
Young 3
Station 310, Iselin/West Lebanon fire hall
375 Red Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681