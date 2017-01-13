White seeks relief for unemployed

Recognizing the growing frustration of Pennsylvanians seeking unemployment benefits, state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, is drafting legislation that would require the Department of Labor & Industry to allow unemployed workers to access “walk-in” services at its five Unemployment Compensation (UC) Service Centers.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of UC service centers in Allentown, Altoona and Lancaster after his request for a transfer of $57 million in additional funding failed to receive legislative approval before the end of the 2015-16 Legislative Session on Nov. 30.

The closure increased the demand on the five remaining service centers in Indiana, Duquesne, Erie, Harrisburg and Scranton, White said Thursday.

“As a result of this backlog, unemployed workers in Indiana County are flocking to the area CareerLink job center to use direct lines to the UC Service Centers,” White said, referring to the center located on Indian Springs Road in White Township. “There they are forced to stand in long lines and wait all day to use the phones. Many of those folks have contacted my office in frustration to point out the absurdity of standing in lines at the Indiana CareerLink center to make a phone call to a UC service center that is located a mile away. Certainly this scenario is not viewed by the public as ‘government that works.’”

A representative from the local CareerLink could not be reached for comment before press time today.

White said walk-in access to the unemployment office is not unprecedented.

“In fact, there was a time when people had to apply in person at the local unemployment office for benefits,” White said. “Then technology made it more convenient to use the call center service. Ironically, we are now in this situation because of questions related to the expenditure by the Department of Labor & Industry of taxpayer money that was allocated for technology improvements.”

In 2013 the Legislature granted the Wolf administration the authority to transfer $180 million from the unemployment compensation fund over four years, with the belief the money would pay for a comprehensive upgrade to the technology used to process unemployment compensation claims.

“The department knew the transfer authorization would end in 2017 and those technology upgrades that were supposed to occur with these funds were never completed,” White said. “The department also knew that it needed to create a plan to eliminate its dependence on this temporary funding source. We gave the governor’s request for an extension serious consideration, and we may well agree to an extension in the future.

However, we heard nothing from the administration in response to our questions about the need for another transfer or the failure to complete the technology upgrades.

“We were simply asked to transfer another $57 million for the UC operations system in 2017 alone,” White said. “Keep in mind the administration’s request would transfer money out of the fund that used to pay UC claims. This is an issue that has far-reaching ramifications. Every dollar transferred from paying UC claims to support the administration of operations further exposes the fund to insolvency and ultimately results in an increased tax burden to employers and employees.”