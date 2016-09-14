WHITE TOWNSHIP: IUP plans new rain garden

McCarthy Hall will soon be torn down as IUP continues its development of new facilities on the campus. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The White Township planning commission got a peek Tuesday night at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s plans for a rain garden that will be built in the footprint of McCarthy Hall.

McCarthy is the first building in the township, if coming from the north down Wayne Avenue. Crews have been working to tear down nearby Keith Hall and prep the site for North Dining Hall. McCarthy will soon follow. The hope is that the rain garden will catch stormwater runoff on that developed side of campus and keep it there until it can drain slowly back into the ground. It will also add a little bit of natural-looking green space on the university’s eastern edge.

Matt Genchur, the township’s code enforcement officer, said the 12,000-square-foot rain garden will be about 6 feet deep, the deepest IUP can go without going through extensive soil testing. There will be about 18 inches of soil and numerous grasses, shrubs and trees planted there.

White Township has a rain garden of its own at the township building and has been trying to convince others to follow suit as a means to manage stormwater, an ever-growing regulatory and practical concern for municipalities.

Recently, planners at IUP have been developing a campus-wide stormwater program in anticipation of stricter regulation from the Department of Environmental Protection.

The planning commission gave its approval of the project Tuesday night. Township engineers have already signed off on it.

In other news, Bob Begg, planning commission chair, signed a letter written by Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson to the Department of Community and Economic Development in support of a grant written by the municipal authority for a sewage project in Fulton Run.

Fulton Run is a small community in the northwestern part of the township.

“Several of these lots are sitting vacant due to the need for an appropriate sewer treatment option,” Anderson wrote.

The letter said the planning commission has recognized the need for a sewer treatment facility in the area to promote development of residential lots.

