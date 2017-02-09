WHITE TOWNSHIP: New bridge coming along

Fabrication is complete for the concrete slabs that will replace the White Township municipal bridge.

Township Manager Milt Lady said at Wednesday’s supervisors meeting that A.C. Miller Concrete, in Blairsville, has finished the slabs. Now, officials just need to wait for good weather.

The township has had to treat gently the decaying bridge leading into the municipal building. Visibly corroding steel beams first raised concerns, and the wooden deck raised red flags with engineers. Township managers had hoped last year to have a new bridge before this winter so trucks loaded with salt could cross without fear of collapse. For now, the township is ferrying road materials across the bridge after they are delivered by tractor-trailer.

The supervisors passed a motion to sell two pieces of real estate. The first two parcels — at 87 and 91 McClain Road —total about 1 acre. Lady said they were originally acquired through a sheriff’s sale. The other property is at 1090 Route 110. The building there was used as a storage garage, he said. The township will be accepting sealed bids for both.

The supervisors and managers spent about 15 minutes in an executive session for real estate discussion. When the public meeting reconvened, the supervisors passed a motion for Lady to negotiate the purchase of real estate. Real estate discussions are private until approved by elected officials.

Residents in the 400 block of Maple Street were granted a temporary solution to their parking concerns. The supervisors passed a motion Wednesday to place temporary no-parking signs on the south side of the 400 block of Maple Street on a temporary basis.

At the township’s last voting meeting, residents complained of large numbers of cars sometimes parking on their street, in their grass, into the early hours of the morning and sometimes for stretches of several days.

The supervisors debated at the earlier meeting whether to institute no parking in that block, or to simply remove the no-parking signs from the 500 block, where homeowners claimed students were going to party after leaving their vehicles one block up.

After the supervisors agreed to study the problem on their next road tour, some two months away, Lady said residents asked for a temporary fix with the impending IUPatty’s event. The St. Patrick’s-themed celebrations are not sanctioned by Indiana University of Pennsylvania or any other governing body, but tends to be a popular party weekend for students. This year, that falls on March 24-26.