WHITE TOWNSHIP: Officials table IASD school plan

The White Township Planning Commission again voted to table a preliminary final site plan for Indiana Area School District’s proposed elementary school along Ben Franklin Road, citing a handful of problems.

Chairman Bob Begg said a vote on the plan was possible Tuesday night, but he and other planning commission members said there were too many outstanding questions, and would have created too many conditions.

The planning commission voted 5-0 to table the plan.

The commission will often attach conditions to approval of preliminary plans, such as final tweaks to sewer or stormwater. But Begg said the outstanding questions and the pending traffic impact study gave him pause.

“A number of modifications have been made to address some of the concerns that were raised both by the public and by us, and this is a preliminary plan,” Begg said. “I had thought that we might put it up for a vote tonight. But the biggest part of the worry for me right now is that drop-off, pickup. Without seeing the traffic study, without seeing those numbers, I mean there might be significant changes to that particular part of the plan.”

Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said he believes PennDOT has finished the study and he had hoped to have the figures for Tuesday’s meeting. On Jan. 30 Penn-DOT asked that the intersections to the Townfair Center be included for study along with the entire corridor from Philadelphia Street to Oakland Avenue. They are also waiting for the results of a queuing study as a part of the traffic impact.

Anderson also detailed some of the concerns raised by the township at a January workshop meeting that have been corrected. He said the entire building project has been raised up 1 foot, which will gain the project some slope for stormwater drainage. There are also now rain gardens in the staff parking lot islands, as well as other stormwater considerations.

The township has also asked that an existing 15-inch drainage line be imaged to determine its condition, and that a handful of other comments be addressed from the latest stormwater management review.

Anderson said he is communicating with chiefs from the Indiana Fire Association for the particulars of a fire access road to the rear of the proposed building.

“Here’s what I will say: If we resolve these issues we will vote, but I want to resolve those issues,” Begg said.

Residents from both White Township and Indiana Borough voiced their complaints about the plan, most citing concerns over the safety of internal traffic patterns on the property and a fire access road.

Indiana Borough resident Barb Barker said she was concerned about the queuing of the buses and the possibility of children being hit during loading and unloading.

Project representatives from HF Lenz Co., engineering consultants, and McKissick Associates, architects, said the plan was for every student be boarded before buses are allowed to move and the area will be heavily monitored.

Tom Harley expressed his concerns that the fire access road wasn’t large enough for a firetruck to drive on and deploy outriggers.

Begg said he would be taking the recommendation to IFA Fire Chief Scott Schuller.

Leonard Anderson, of White Township, a former school board member, said he was unhappy with the three entrances to Ben Franklin Road and that many buses would have to exit, and some would have to turn left and yield to both directions of traffic. He was also concerned with the safety of so many students and said regardless of safety measures, he believed a child could get hurt in the current pickup and drop-off configuration.

Walter Schroth, who serves on the IASD board of directors, also said that southbound buses attempting to turn onto Ben Franklin Road could encounter problems. He asked who would make a decision on turning lanes.

Anderson said PennDOT would decide if right turn only restrictions were warranted.Harley said the new plan doesn’t solve any of the problems with traffic control and that it was the responsibility of the planning commission to consider the internal traffic flow problems.

Also during the meeting, the commission approved:

• A final site plan for a 3,429-square-foot fellowship hall expansion of the First Unitarian Universalist Church at 285 Twolick Drive. Anderson asked that some maintenance also be done on the stormwater pond and the UU Church sign a maintenance agreement to maintain it. • Another final site plan for EarthCraft Landscaping at 397 Airport Road. The plan calls for the raising of the mobile home on the property and a 952-square-foot floor addition to the garage that will be used for offices. Approval was contingent upon a fence being extended the full length of the property.

• A final minor subdivision for a property owned by Mike Boyer along Fleming Road. A 14.288-acre lot will be created with a 49.692-acre residual tract. • A three-part final minor subdivision at 2923 Route 286. A 12.192-acre side lot will be split off from the property as well as two other side lots measuring 0.420 and 0.65 acres. A 1.37-acre tract will remain on the original property.