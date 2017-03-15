WHITE TOWNSHIP: Planners OK school project

An architect's vision of the entrance to the new Ben Franklin Elementary School. (Submitted image)

The Indiana Area School District’s proposed new elementary school at the Ben Franklin site has moved forward through the municipal checks on the plans, though with two conditions imposed by White Township officials.

The school construction plan, at the heart of a $32.2 million project to realign the district’s elementary program, again met public opposition at meetings of the Indiana Area school board Monday and the White Township planning commission on Tuesday.

The township planners approved the preliminary site plan for the school on a 4-1 vote.

Denny Roumm made the motion, with a second from Edward Kuckuck, who said he didn’t want his vote construed as approval of the school on an educational or fiscal basis. Chairman Robert Begg and Nancy Smith also voted in favor, and George Lenz voted against advancing the project.

In February, Begg said there were too many outstanding questions to advance the project. He said if they eliminated some of the questions, or conditions for approval, that a vote would be considered in this month’s meeting.

The commission set two requirements — that the school district get Indiana Fire Association officials to sign off on specifications for a fire access road, and that a traffic study is analyzed and cleared by both the township and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The planning commission often conditionally advances plans.

PennDOT officials this morning said the district’s application for a highway occupancy permit remains at least a couple of weeks away from approval.

Dave Tomaswick, a traffic engineer at PennDOT, said the department is reviewing a study performed by HRG Engineering & Related Services, of Cranberry Township, under a $15,000 contract with the school district.

“The traffic study is to be done to our standards, following our guidelines for the information we require that they provide,” Tomaswick said.

According to report released by the school district, HRG suggested that no additional traffic lanes or signals ought to be required to manage buses and cars bound for the new, larger school.

HRG issued a brief executive summary of its findings and has turned in a 529-page draft version of the complete study of traffic patterns at intersections along South Ben Franklin Road and Indian Springs Road between Philadelphia Street and Oakland Avenue.

“Based on traffic engineering observations of the study area, data collected and various analyses, HRG does not anticipate any mitigation will be required at any of the site driveways or study intersections,” according to the summary.

HRG recommends that the district post signs directing traffic to proper areas for student drop-off and pickup at the school, provide people to direct traffic near the entrances to keep pedestrians safe, and coordinate the times for school buses and pickup traffic so they don’t conflict.

Tomaswick said PennDOT may offer other recommendations to the school district before issuing the needed permit for the school’s driveways on South Ben Franklin Road.

White Township Assistant Manager Chris Anderson, who fielded several questions at Tuesday’s meeting and handles much of the planning commission’s administrative work, said the next step for the school will be a review of the conditions to ensure they’re met and then a vote on the final site plan.

At the commission’s meeting, school board member Walter Schroth, a leading opponent of the plans, said he had concerns about the lay-down site during the construction phase.

He said he was concerned what would happen to the fence and other structures in the event of a large flood during construction.

Anderson responded by saying storage pods and temporary buildings would be held down by augur anchors during construction at the lay-down site. The portable toilet, he said, would be located outside the flood plain.

Terry Kerr, township resident and civil engineer, took issue with the traffic study, saying he was still concerned about pickup and drop-off in the queuing area of the parking lots. He also said he thought a growth factor should be used when calculating the number of attending students.

Former school board member Tom Harley handed out a packet outlining his concerns to the planning commission, along with maps of flood plains and abandoned mines.

At Monday’s school board meeting, Harley delivered a harsh criticism of a document that the school district has submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

He told the planning commission on Tuesday that the flood plain edge shown on a project site map was taken from a satellite image and that the elevations are prone to error. Instead, he said they should be analyzed based on the contours of the ground and that the 1,278-foot elevation runs through a section of the proposed building. He said the district should do a flood study before moving forward.

The plans have been changed twice to elevate the building.

Keith Gindlesperger, H.F. Lenz Co., said the depicted flood plain line does generally follow the topographic survey done in the field.

“The other thing that’s important to note, is again, we established the flood elevation at the building section from the stream profiles, not from the FEMA map,” he said.

Harley also provided maps of abandoned mines, which would indicate the school was at least partially being built over top of such. He said a study should be done to make sure the building does not fall victim to mine subsidence.

An ongoing concern with the public and the commission is a fire access road leading around the back of the building. The plans now call for a 16-foot wide road instead of 11.5 feet to accommodate the heavy firetrucks and their outrigger supports.

Russell Lucas, of Andrews & Price, the school district’s solicitors, said they don’t want to infringe upon a soft play area in the northwestern section of the plans and are reluctant to extend the fire access road any further past the building, though they would be willing to go that far.

Roumm said he was comfortable with whatever IFA officials sign off on with regard to the fire access road but wanted their approval.

During the school board’s restricted public comment period on Monday, Harley handed out a list of more than a dozen examples of contradictions, ambiguities and what he called incorrect answers on the “PlanCon Part E: Design Development Board Transmittal” document that the school board approved Jan. 23.

In his papers, Harley said the paper claims that the project is “removed from ... heavy traffic” yet South Ben Franklin Road has 7,000 vehicles a day, exceeded only by Wayne Avenue, Oakland Avenue and Philadelphia Street as the busiest roads in the area. Harley said the form lists conflicting numbers of buses that would serve the school and said neither number represented small buses and vans.

The form indicates a baseball field would be available for community use, yet none is shown on the site plan, Harley said. It shows the site has sufficient elevation to avoid flooding from a stream, but half the site is in a flood plain; it declares there is no evidence of swampy or wet area on the site but “yes is the correct answer,” Harley said, noting that the southeast corner of the site is always wet.

PlanCon E states on Page 13 that the project includes no plans for asbestos abatement, yet it indicates on Page 14 that it does. It indicates no day care or preschool is part of the plan, but the floor plans show a Pre-K area. And a section of the form requiring information about the risk of mine subsidence was left blank, Harley said.

“If we’re going to do this project, I’d like you to have some chance of doing it right and also not misrepresent it to the PDE,” Harley said.

The school board didn’t directly address Harley’s comments during the meeting.

In other project-related business, the school board voted without opposition to release in digital form the draft version of the HRG traffic study. District Superintendent Dale Kirsch said that the document is not subject to the Right to Know Law because it only is a draft, but the administration recommended that it be available for district residents. The report is available online at http://ow.ly/HvYk309VBIj.

The school board also approved a resolution to request a waiver on the waiting period to submit the East Pike Elementary School renovation plan for reimbursement from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Usually, schools are not eligible for state funds for a share of construction or renovation project expenses for 20 years after a reimbursed project. East Pike School last qualified for state-funded upgrades in January 1998.

The board voted 6 to 2 on the resolution. Board President Doug Steve, Vice President Diana Paccapaniccia, John Barbor, Deborah Clawson, Tamara Leeper and John Uccellini were in favor; Walter Schroth and Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro were opposed.

The school board’s public comment session was dominated by opposition to the planned elementary school building project.

District resident Tammy Curry presented a petition signed by owners of 151 area businesses who oppose the planned elementary school project.

“They represent the true backbone of this school district,” Curry said. “They are not nameless, they are not faceless. They matter.”

Donna McCoy, of Shelocta, cited local economic statistics, poverty rates and population projections by the Pennsylvania State Data Center, and told the board that “the Indiana economy cannot support such a huge debt” to build a new school.

Larry McCoy, also of Shelocta, said a high number of homes for sale in Indiana is a sign of a bad economy. He didn’t cite a source for his figures.

Jeff Debar called for the board to delay the project until possible enactment of a property tax reduction law by the Legislature, Eric Barker asked the board to reverse the building plan because of “near overwhelming opposition” to the project, and Kori Blystone said the project would increase the burden on taxpayers whose bills sharply increased following the 2015 reassessment.

Following board policy, the directors and school administrators did not respond to any of the comments.