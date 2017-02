Jason Dohoda, a presenter with the Carnegie Science Center, he talked with third-graders, from left, Ariana Avolio, Audrey Yang and Chloe Hain about binary code during the robotic-themed presentation. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Jason Dohoda, a presenter with the Carnegie Science Center, brought the Science on the Road program Thursday to students at St. Bernard School in White Township.

