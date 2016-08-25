WHITE TOWNSHIP: Supervisors advance nuisance gathering ordinance

The White Township supervisors moved forward with a nuisance gathering ordinance Wednesday that the municipality could use to penalize property owners based on a system of state police citations.

The ordinance is mostly aimed at university student partying in the parts of the township bordering Indiana Borough where large parties have been held in apartment complexes and rental properties in otherwise residential neighborhoods.

Supervisor George Lenz made the motion to advertise the ordinance. Jerry Boucher seconded the motion.

It will have to be voted on again in 30 days.

The ordinance applies to an event or gathering of 10 or more people on public or private property, both indoors and outdoors. The township could penalize a property owner between $25 and $1,000 before a magistrate if three or more people at an address are cited by state police with party-related infractions such as public drunkenness, public urination or littering.

Chris Anderson, White Township assistant manager, has been the main point of contact between the state police and the municipality. He said the township would have to get reports from the state police on nuisance properties.

The ordinance does not give the township power to penalize the individuals cited, unless they are the property owners, and excludes religious or political events.

Those who request assistance from state police to prevent a gathering from becoming a nuisance are also exempt from the ordinance.

Violators of the ordinance could also be assessed the cost incurred by emergency responders.

In other business, the supervisors approved the transfer of a liquor license from P J Brown’s Restaurant in Saltsburg to the former Ironwood Grill location at 1830 Oakland Ave. by a 4-1 vote. Tres Lawer, who manages the property, said he would like to develop another restaurant there that would focus more on food than alcohol sales.

Lenz was the only dissenting vote after a discussion about the number of licenses in the township.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board website, there are seven active restaurant licenses in the township out of a total of 17 liquor licenses, not including Lawer’s transfer. Another four are in safekeeping, including the old Ironwood Grill license.

Two of those active licenses belong to hotels, two for catering, one for Meadow Lane, one for the VFW Country Club, one for ARAMARK at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, one for an importer, and Levity Brewing lays claim to another two, one for a brewery and one for Sunday sales.

Municipalities only have control over transfers from other municipalities. Once a license is approved for the township, it could be used anywhere in the municipality.

The township made some headway on a new bridge leading to the Indiana Springs building. The beams are badly corroding and officials are worried about heavy trucks using it during winter road maintenance.

“Time is getting essential here,” said Milt Lady, township manager.

He said supervisor Eugene Gemmell has been in talks with A.C. Miller Concrete, of Blairsville, about a possible solution that calls for three slabs of concrete on the abutments. The township would have to raise the driveway 8 inches to accommodate the concrete bridge and also pay for the cost of a crane when the time came to install.

Lady got approval from the supervisors to put out bids for two different projects: one for the concrete bridge and another for a design created by engineers Stiffler-McGraw for a deck and beam bridge.