WHITE TOWNSHIP: Supervisors balk at multimodal funds

White Township officials voted against contributing $30,000 for the engineering costs of the proposed multimodal corridor Wednesday night.

Instead, the supervisors said they would prefer to do the work in-house if the time came to do their part to extend the Hoodlebug Trail where it ends at Rose Street to Indiana University of Pennsylvania property and also along East Pike.

This stage would have used the $30,000 from each of the partners in the project as part of a match for final design and right-of-way acquisition, making the entire multimodal corridor through the township, IUP, Indiana Borough and back into the township a shovel-ready project. Indiana County is the fourth partner.

But just like at the July 27 supervisors meeting, Gail McCauley said she wasn’t interested in “spending $30,000 on a maybe.” The final design would have to be done to even be in the running for the $1.7 million in Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement federal grant money, which the supervisors were skeptical the county could secure.

McCauley put forth a motion to not use the funds on the engineering study, which passed 5-0.

“If anybody wants to know why, it’s because once that money is spent, and the engineering study is complete there’s no guarantee that the county is going get the money to do the project,” she said.

McCauley also said township managers were “perfectly capable of taking our $30,000 and taking care of our roads with marking the sharrows and doing the signage and getting people from White Township over to the rec complex.”

The deadline for partners to vote on their contributions is Sept. 15, said Milt Lady, township manager.

The vote Wednesday nullifies a vote taken in May 2015 when the supervisors agreed to contribute to the engineering.

Lady said from his talks with the supervisors, they may decide to connect the Hoodlebug near Hoss’s to cross Rose Street, go up the 13thStreet Extension then to the IUP tennis courts even if the overall multimodal project doesn’t move forward. He also said there’s enough room for a painted bike lane along East Pike leading to the recreation complex there after PennDOT agreed to add another 5 feet of width during the repaving project last summer.

The supervisors took no vote on committing the $30,000 to any project.