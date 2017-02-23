WHITE TOWNSHIP: Supervisors buy land adjacent to township building

The White Township supervisors on Wednesday approved the purchase of an acre of property next to the municipal building.

The township will pay $62,000 for 1 acre at 960 Indian Springs Road, which also comes with a house. Township manager Milt Lady said the land could be used for expansion, if needed. The property still needs to be closed on.

The land could be used for another entrance to the municipal complex, or possibly more stone and salt storage so the township wouldn’t be reliant on the single bridge that now leads to the storage. Lady said several ideas have been kicked around but no final decisions have been made.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, a representative of Welcome Home spoke during public comment to urge the supervisors to be aware of reported incidents of ethnic intimidation and harassment along Oakland Avenue, just over the borough line.

Welcome Home describes itself as an advocacy group that provides resources to vulnerable people such as women, immigrants, the LGBTQIA community and people of color.

Oakland Avenue traveling west from 13th Street is a heavily traveled corridor that leads from the fringes of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus and Indiana Borough to the more suburban White Township with larger stores and apartment complexes.

Justin Brown, of Welcome Home, said international students and immigrants have expressed reluctance to report the incidents to police and speak on their own behalf for fear of repercussions from their home country or escalation of harassment. He said racial slurs have been hurled at them while they’ve been walking in the Oakland Avenue corridor and cited a recent incident where a woman reported to state police that someone shot a projectile from a Nerf gun at her. The group said she was wearing at head scarf at the time.

Also speaking during public comment was Steve Shotts, who inquired about signs at White Township parks that say not to bring firearms or weapons on township property. Shotts contended it is legal to carry a gun on public property and described himself as a Second Amendment rights activist.

He said the township doesn’t have the authority to ban guns from the parks. He said he doesn’t want to be carrying and cause confusion if another person were to call police thinking he was violating a law and asked officials to fix the signs.

Neither the supervisors nor Solicitor Mike Delaney responded to Shotts’ comments at the meeting.

This morning Lady said by phone that Shotts was correct, that municipalities can’t prohibit someone from carrying firearms. Lady said White Township has an ordinance saying firearms cannot be discharged on their property. The supervisors would have to make a decision whether to change any of the signs.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation denied a request for a permit for a traffic signal at Acorn and Philadelphia streets, according to Lady. PennDOT said a signal there wasn’t warranted.

The supervisors asked staff to put in the request to PennDOT after the owner of a nearby driveway said people were having trouble getting in and out safely.

Supervisor Eugene Gemmell suggested that the township wait and try again another time.

The supervisors also voted to:

• Purchase of 21 additional sewer taps through an agreement with Indiana Borough for a total cost of $30,431.70.

• Appoint Carole Bush to the library board for a three-year term.

Lady said he received confirmation that the light at Regency Mall along Oakland Avenue was changed this morning. A green arrow now illuminates at the beginning of the cycle as opposed to the end for drivers heading into the Regency Mall.