WHITE TOWNSHIP: Supervisors discuss bridge issue

The bridge to the White Township municipal building isn’t strong enough to safely to bear the weight of loaded salt trucks, according to engineers from Stiffler-McGraw.

Township supervisors and managers have been trying since late April to move along the bridge project before winter comes. Its steel beams are badly corroded, and Jason Shura, of Stiffler-McGraw, said he is more worried about the wood deck at this point. His analysis is that the bridge can only support 20 tons— less than what’s needed for loaded trucks that use the bridge to bring in salt and anti-skid material on tractor-trailers and tri-axles.

The current holdup is with the GP-11 permit from the Department of Environmental Protection that’s needed to do the work over McCarthy Run. It’s been in the hands of DEP since late May, and typically such permits are issued within 60 days, Shura said.

Milt Lady, township manager, said he has been in contact with staff from Rep. Dave Reed’s office in hopes Reed can help move the permit along since time is of the essence. Lady said he has already submitted paperwork to put out bids for the approximate $45,000 project and sealed bids will be opened at the next meeting on Sept. 28. That puts the project into November, and it could take even longer if the township doesn’t have the GP-11 permit.

Shura said DEP can move permits along quickly if it is an emergency situation and said he would make that case to state officials from his end.

The engineer also recommended a steel and timber bridge as opposed to a concrete bridge. A concrete bridge could very well come in several thousand dollars cheaper, he said, but would require about $7,000 in hydro analysis, which also takes time and would push the project back even further.

The concrete bridge’s opening would widen the area water could flow through because it would be 18 inches higher. The area is in the FEMA 100-year floodplain and a hydro analysis would be required to account for such a change.

Bids are out for both the concrete and steel and timber options.

In other news, the supervisors approved the final payment request for work on the Chevy Chase stormwater project. The final payment of $136,725.05 brings the total project cost to $675,000. That’s $23,000 more than the original engineering estimate because of extra curb work, according to Chris Anderson, assistant township manager.

The supervisors also voted 3-2 to approve indoor fireworks for the Sept. 24 Alice Cooper show at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, with Jerry Boucher and Eugene Gemmell voting against.