WHITE TOWNSHIP: Supervisors meet to reorganize

on January 04, 2017 10:57 AM

The White Township supervisors reorganized Tuesday night, keeping positions in line with years past.

Robert Overdorff remains chairman, with George Lenz as vice chairman. Administrative staff positions remained the same.

Compensation for full-time employees increased 50 cents per hour. The rate for salaried employees and solicitor services increased 2 percent.

Lenz, Overdorff and Eugene Gemmell as supervisors will receive $100 per meeting. Supervisors Gail McCauley and Jerry Boucher will receive $150 per meeting. Planning commission members receive $50 per meeting.

The supervisors also voted to:

• Retain Berkheimer as tax collector for local services tax.

• Keep depositories the same, with all but one account held at S&T Bank and the sewer fund held at First Commonwealth Bank.

In appointments, the supervisors voted:

• Bob Begg and Lenz to the planning commission for four-year terms.

• Gemmell to the municipal authority for a five-year term.

• Nancy Smith to the recreation board for a five-year term.

• Overdorff, Gemmell, McCauley, Dennis Roumm, Doug Lockard, Bill Smith, Nancy Smith and John Somonick to the comprehensive plan study committee for one-year terms.

• Jim Parson to the construction code appeals board for a five-year term.

• Gemmell, Bill Lauver and Overdorff to the sewer coordinating committee.

In agency allocation, the supervisors voted to contribute:

• $9,900 to the Chevy Chase Community Center.

• $4,262.50 to Citizens’ Ambulance.

• $881.25 to Alice Paul House.

• $1,575.50 to the Visiting Nurse Association.

The supervisors also briefly discussed the possibility of hiring an in-house engineer, a discussion which Lenz said had been happening informally.

Township Manager Milt Lady and Assistant Manager Chris Anderson said they believe the township would save money instead of paying outside consultants. However, they said there is specialty work that an in-house engineer would not be able to cover.