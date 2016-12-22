WHITE TOWNSHIP: Supervisors pass budget with no tax increase

The White Township supervisors adopted the municipality’s 2017 budget, then immediately approved two vehicle purchases at their meeting Wednesday night.

The budget calls for no changes to the tax structure, with still no real estate tax, but an increase in the sewer fee. The residential sewer fee will increase from $45 to $51 per quarter and the commercial fee will also increase accordingly, said Milt Lady, township manager. Commercial sewer fees are calculated in a tiered system based on per-gallon water usage.

The 2017 general budget calls for $6,955,629 in expenditures and $7,229,338 in receipts, with a projected ending balance of $6,291,066.

Lady then asked for approval for two vehicles: a 2017 Dodge 5500 and a Ford F250 4x4. The Dodge dump truck will replace an older truck that will be taken for use at the ice rink at the White Township Recreation Complex. The supervisors approved the $89,782 truck through the Keystone COSTARS purchasing program. The $28,955 Ford, also purchased through COSTARS, was approved for the use of the sewer crew.

The supervisors appointed two people to the comprehensive plan committee after some voting confusion. There were two slots open on the committee and only two applicants. The supervisors cast ballots for Nancy Smith and John Somonick and could either vote for just one or both applicants. Somonick won the vote 4-3, but Solicitor Mike Delaney questioned why both wouldn’t be appointed, regardless of the vote. Supervisor Eugene Gemmell put forth a successful motion to simply appoint both to the comprehensive plan committee, which will meet in January.

The traffic signal along Oakland Avenue at the entrance to the Regency Mall will be tweaked after the Department of Transportation reported an uptick in recent traffic accidents there.

The supervisors approved the changing of the left-turn green arrow to enter Regency to light up first, then turn to an all-green. Currently, the left-turn arrow lights up at the same time as the other green light in that direction.

Over at Acorn and Philadelphia streets, PennDOT said it would update the signage there in response to concerns from a property owner with a driveway along Acorn Street soon after the intersection turn. Chris Anderson, assistant township manager, said PennDOT wasn’t willing to install signs that would slow down Philadelphia Street traffic. Instead, the township will update the intersection signs to show a four-way intersection with a leg off of the cross street to indicate a driveway for people driving east on Philadelphia Street.

Lady reported that the township received its updated permit from the Department of Environmental Protection to fix the municipality’s bridge that leads to its main building along Indian Springs Road. The supervisors approved a motion for A.C. Miller Concrete Products to begin work on the pre-fabricated concrete bridge. There are concerns about the current bridge’s strength because the steel beams are corroded. Until the new bridge is constructed, the township has to ferry road materials from the far side of the 23-foot bridge to the storage areas after being dropped off by tractor-trailers, Lady said.

The WalkWorks program is still ongoing this winter, with walks now scheduled for Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. starting at the recreation complex along East Pike. Anderson said a WalkWorks “decathlon” is in the works for spring where walkers will get a punch card for all of the WalkWorks routes in the area. He said they are planning an Easter egg hunt along the route for sometime in April.