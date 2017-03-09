WHITE TOWNSHIP: Supervisors review property bids

Bids were opened for two pieces of White Township property Wednesday night.

TR Johns Corp. was the high bidder for both the 1090 Route 110 property with a storage garage, as well as 87 and 91 McClain Road, which is two parcels totaling 1 acre that are being sold as one.

There were five bids on the Route 110 building, with TR Johns Corp. bidding $76,605. The company was also the highest of three bidders for the McClain Road property at $21,805. The supervisors approved the sales contingent upon review of all of the documentation by staff.

The township will likely enter a contract with Steel in the Air, a firm in Florida that will research fair market value for compensation from a proposed cell tower at the White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike.

Solicitor Ryan Fritz, filling in for Mike Delaney, said the two of them reviewed the contract and suggested a change concerning limitation on damages. Lady also said they requested a down payment, which the township typically does not do.

A motion passed for Lady to sign the contract contingent upon those changes. The cost would be $2,500.

Lady reported on a vehicle accident involving one of the township’s Ford F350 sewer trucks on March 2. He said the truck was traveling on Philadelphia Street when a car slid on ice traveling north on Ben Franklin Road and into the path of the truck. He said the truck will likely be a total loss for insurance purposes.

The supervisors also passed a motion to make April “811 Safe Digging Month” at the request of the Pennsylvania One Call System. The One Call System asks that anyone doing digging of any type call three days in advance.