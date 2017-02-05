Winter Warm Up event scheduled

Downtown Indiana will be hosting a Winter Warm Up on Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at IRMC Park on North Seventh Street in Indiana.

Free and open to the public, the event will include family-friendly activities, games and door prizes.

And, for $15 per person, participants can sample some winter foods from various Indiana restaurants. Children 10 and younger can sample for free if accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

All ticket purchases include a chance to win two tickets to the 2017 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game on Feb. 25 at Heinz Field to watch the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers outdoors.

Money raised will go toward the continued beautification and promotion of the downtown Indiana business district.

Much like the popular Taste & Tour, held each summer, the Winter Warm Up will offer ticket holders the opportunity to sample the best winter foods at participating restaurants and vote on awards for:

• Best soup or chili

• Best hot appetizer or drink

• Best pizza or wings

Tickets are on sale now. Call Downtown Indiana at (724) 463-6110 or order online.