Wolf seeks cuts, revenues to plug gap

by MARC LEVY and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press on February 08, 2017 10:39 AM

Gov. Tom Wolf delivered his budget address for the 2017-18 fiscal year on Tuesday to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG — Building on an ambitious bet that he can squeeze savings out of state government, Gov. Tom Wolf asked lawmakers Tuesday to help fill a $3 billion projected deficit by imposing a tax on Marcellus shale natural gas production and signing off on potentially touchy cuts in spending, including transportation aid to schools.

The Democratic governor also wants to charge local governments that rely solely on state police for law enforcement coverage and lease the huge Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg in expectation of a $200 million upfront payment. Education would get more money, albeit more modest amounts than Wolf had sought in previous years, and programs for the poor and vulnerable would remain intact.

Indiana County’s representatives in the Legislature, House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, and Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, said they welcome Wolf’s proposals for cutting costs and combining services while preserving core government services.

“We look at this as a 180-degree turn for the governor. It is a more realistic starting point to the budget process. Two years ago, the governor proposed $12 billion in new taxes, including higher income and sales taxes — which are gone from this spending plan,” Reed said.

Reed said lawmakers would carefully study the governor’s new revenue proposals and White said he is eager to see more specifics of the plan.

“The best (budget) address I have heard of his three,” White said. “(It is) long on ideas and initiatives, but very short on details.”

Wolf’s requests to the Republican-controlled Legislature come with a slew of efficiency measures the governor rolled out Tuesday, including shifting more of the rising cost of medical care for the poor to the federal government. Wolf also targeted hundreds of millions of dollars in what the administration views as business tax loopholes and wants lawmakers to approve an increase in the minimum wage to $12 an hour, counting on the resulting higher tax receipts to help balance the budget.

“Our commonwealth has been operating with a structural deficit for a long time,” Wolf said during a 22-minute address to a joint session of the Legislature in the ornate House chamber. “That means Harrisburg has been living beyond its means. Households can’t do that, and neither can we.”

He called his proposal a “responsible solution to our deficit challenge and a different approach from the way things have been done in Harrisburg for almost a generation.”

All told, Wolf’s $32.3 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 would seek $1 billion in new spending, or 3.2 percent more, including $230 million needed to plug holes on the current year’s books.

Wolf had touted the budget plan as one built on streamlining government rather than proposals rejected by Republicans to wipe out Pennsylvania’s stubborn post-recession deficit with a major tax increase on sales or income.

In the background is fear in the Capitol that Wolf and Republican lawmakers are headed for the kind of monthslong stalemate that marked Wolf’s first budget.

Democrats embraced Wolf’s plan, while Republican response was mixed.

“We have other prioritized issues we want to examine in conjunction with the budget process, such as resolving our debt situation,” Reed said. “We want to take a look at reforming our pension system, so that we not only get short-term savings but long-term sustainability. We also have many members who want to change the property tax system, as well.”

White, too, said the budget was short on addressing pensions.

“I think it’s all about the cost drivers,” White said. “He never mentions pension reform. That’s something we have battled for the last 20 years. It looks like he wants to kick the can down the road. Until that’s addressed I don’t think we can talk about any new expenditures whatsoever. That is hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars every year.”

House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, said Wolf had moved toward “a more pragmatic approach to governing.”

“The governor certainly took a few pages from our playbook,” Turzai said. Still, he said he would like to see more emphasis on privatizing government services, reducing debt and fostering school choice.

Senate Republicans suggested that items like leasing the farm show complex, raising the minimum wage and slapping a tax on Marcellus shale production face steep, if not impossible, climbs in the Legislature.

“We are very pleased he has joined us in looking at ways to reshape how we do budgeting in the commonwealth,” Reed said. “We view the governor’s address as a step in the right direction. We want to continue moving in that direction with House Democrats, the Senate and the administration.

“It is time to move forward with this opportunity to restructure and reinvent our state government.”

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, questioned whether Wolf’s plan does enough to stop rising costs that have helped drive the deficit, such as long-term nursing care for the elderly.

“I think we’re all willing to swallow some pain to balance the budget if we solve the problem, but I’m not going to sell the farm show and put it into the general fund as a one-year budgetary fix and then lose an asset for however many years,” Corman said.

The plan seeks $1 billion in tax increases, including what the administration views as loopholes in taxes on sales, corporate profits and insurance premiums. The Marcellus shale drilling tax has been blocked by Republican lawmakers for nearly a decade, in favor of a lower per-well fee that largely benefits drilling communities.

Wolf’s plan touts a $2 billion grab bag of spending cuts, efficiency steps and revenue sources that do not involve raising taxes.

“I will go back and read between the lines to see if there is anything more positive there,” White said. “I give the governor credit. He’s been a strong advocate for his initiatives and has been a guy who makes it quite clear where he is coming from, but we need to see the details.”

New spending would include $200 million more for public schools, special education and early childhood education. It would maintain services for the vulnerable, and fund caregiver help and day services for another 2,000 people with intellectual disabilities or autism.

However, it would cut $50 million from school transportation aid because of lower fuel costs, slash tax credits by $100 million and try to push grant programs onto unidentified outside sources of money. It also would eliminate an approximately $30 million grant to the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school.

In the meantime, state government would rely on fewer employees and consolidate agencies and functions, while closing the state prison in Pittsburgh and potentially an undetermined number of state health centers.

Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross contributed to this report.

Highlights of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending plan for the 2017-18 budget year that starts July 1:

THE BIG PICTURE

• Increases spending through the state’s main bank account to more than $32.3 billion. Including approximately $230 million being requested for the current fiscal year, Wolf is seeking approval for $1 billion in new spending, or 3.2 percent of this year’s enacted budget of just over $31.5 billion.

• Does not increase tax rates on sales or income.

• Raises taxes by $1 billion, largely by imposing a new tax on Marcellus shale drilling or eliminating what the Wolf administration views as tax loopholes.

• Assembles a $2 billion grab bag of spending cuts, efficiency measures and revenue sources that do not involve raising taxes.

STATE TAXES

• Sales: Keeps rate at 6 percent, but eliminates exemptions on custom programming; design and data processing; commercial storage; and aircraft sales, use and repair, to raise $460 million.

Effective July 1, 2017.

• Natural gas: Imposes a new tax on natural-gas production at 6.5 percent of value to generate $294 million. Effective Jan. 1, 2017.

• Corporate income taxes: Limits deduction for net operating losses to 30 percent of taxable income, instead of the greater of 30 percent or $5 million.

Effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Lowers corporate net income tax rate in steps to 6.49 percent, from 9.99 percent, in 2022, and changes how it is calculated to stop businesses based in other states from avoiding the tax on their Pennsylvania operations. The moves would raise $81 million.

• Insurance premiums: Expands the insurance premiums tax to most previously exempt insurance entities to raise $141 million. Effective Jan. 1, 2018.

• Tax credits: Reduces available tax credits by $100 million.

REVENUE MEASURES

• Leases the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg to a private entity for 29 years for an upfront payment of $200 million.

The state would then lease it back, with an annual rental fee.

• Collects $25 per person fee from municipalities that do not have their own full-time police force and instead rely solely upon state police for coverage to raise $63 million.

• Calls for lawmakers to raise the state minimum wage to $12 an hour, up from the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, to raise $95 million in net new income taxes.

• Transfers $165 million from the Worker’s Compensation Security Fund.

• Expands an assessment on insurance companies that administer Medicaid programs to raise about $110 million.

SAVINGS MEASURES

• Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole would merge into new Department of Criminal Justice; the Human Services, Health, Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs departments would merge into new Department of Health and Human Services. Savings: over $100 million.

• Reduction in work force levels to save $143 million.

• Closure of Pittsburgh state prison to save $81 million.

EDUCATION

• Increases aid for public school operations and instruction by $100 million, an increase of nearly 2 percent to $6 billion.

• Increases early-childhood education funding by $75 million, an increase of 38 percent to $271 million.

• Increases special education funding by $25 million, an increase of 2 percent increase to $1.12 billion.

DEPARTMENT SPENDING

• Education: Grows 3.5 percent to $13.3 billion.

• Human services: Grows 5 percent to $12.9 billion.

• Corrections: Flat at $2.6 billion.

