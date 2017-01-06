Work begins on exterior renovations to Brown Hotel

Workers started to remove the brick veneer Thursday from the back of the historic Brown Hotel in Indiana. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The dollars moved both ways for Sean Howard and The Brown Hotel.

Over the last two months, the community has pitched in to help with mandated facade repair at the 150-year-old establishment at Water and North Sixth streets in Indiana. Howard was also offered a much lower quote for the cost of the work.

Originally thinking the removal of the brick facade would cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $20,000, Howard said he was eventually connected by contractor Dan Bailey to Toby Kuhns from the Amish community, who agreed to do the work for $10,200. That will include a metal roof on a section of the building.

Work started Thursday and Howard said he hopes it will be wrapped up by Jan. 13.

“The only reason we are able to continue is the support from this community,” Howard said.

He credited his friend Savannah Jacoby with organizing a basket raffle in the American Legion that netted $1,000. An online GoFundMe campaign brought in $5,000. Jack Delaney and Delaney Automotive Group donated $2,000. Another $2,000 was raised from anonymous and in-person contributions, he said.

Finally, a series of benefit music shows brought in more than $1,000.

“This kind of support is why I am still in love with Indiana. The people in this town make me feel like I’m at home, and keep me motivated as a young entrepreneur,” he said.

Howard and his staff were originally contacted Nov. 2 by borough code enforcement who pointed out the brick facade on the add-on section of the building was separating from the rest of the structure. Immediately the sidewalk was cordoned off, and Howard was told he had just 20 days to make the fix. Facing a financial pincer, Howard was granted more time to do the work.

So he and other supporters of local music and The Brown got to work to pull together the money.

On Dec. 15, The Hawkeyes, Habatat and Coastal Remedy played a benefit show. Then from Dec. 29 through New Year’s Eve shows were played by Will Nothey, The Stealers, Matt Barranti Band, Jukehouse Bombers, Hankey, Corey Kurtz, Dave Marley, Coastal Remedy and the new Brown Hotel house band named Disco Melons, Howard said.

After that run of New Year’s benefit shows, Howard said he expected to close until at least part way through January. But now, he doesn’t foresee a long closure, just some days here and there to get some important work done.

Today they will be picking through the bricks to give as a token of appreciation to those who contributed to keeping The Brown open and will be used as a future fundraiser.

Debris will be cleared out Saturday and work will resume on Monday. Workers will be blowing in insulation, wrapping the area and covering it with a metal finish that will come out as a cocoa brown color.