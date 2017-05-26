Work progressing on Route 119 straightening project

on May 26, 2017 10:49 AM

on May 26, 2017 10:49 AM Home, PA

A recent aerial photo shows the expanse of the continuing Grove Chapel climbing lane construction project on Route 119 North in Rayne Township. (Submitted photo)

The white building in the grove of trees at the center of the photo is the parsonage at Grove Chapel Lutheran Church.

To the right of the parsonage is the deep cut where nearly 700,000 cubic yards of dirt are being moved to create a straighter realignment for the highway where a truck climbing lane will be added.

The new path will eliminate several S-curves in the existing route between the church and Rayne Township Elementary School.

Ligonier Construction Company is the general contractor for the $14.9 million project scheduled for completion in November 2018.