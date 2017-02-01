Works of Frank Mason to be displayed at IUP

Brittany Rooftops, Isle de Batz is one of the works of Frank Mason that will be on display at the University Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from Saturday through March 12. (Submitted photo)

A variety of work by Frank Mason, a mid-20th century painter, student and then instructor in the Art Students League of New York, will be on exhibit at the University Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania starting Saturday and running through March 11.

Admission is free.

Mason, also an art conservation activist, strove to master the technique of painting rather than the theory, and this is evident in his work.

Paintings in this exhibition are on loan from John R. Tomayko, the estate of Frank Mason, and Dan and Joan Mason, and represent a wide selection of Mason’s work.

Mason’s paintings are reminiscent of the styles of the classical masters.

Throughout his career, Mason earned scores of international honors and was often commissioned to paint the portraits of princes, cardinals and governors.

The exhibition, titled “Frank Mason: A Passion for Painting,” is organized by themes that were central to Mason’s life and work and include landscapes from the United States and Europe, still life, portraits and drawings.

This includes studies for an eight-part series on the life of St. Anthony of Padua, which are permanently installed in the Church of San Giovanni di Malta, Venice, Italy.

A free opening reception will be offered on Saturday from 6-8:30 p.m. in the University Museum, on the first floor of Sutton Hall.

Regular museum hours are 2-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; noon-7:30 p.m. Thursday; and noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

This exhibition is supported, in part, by the Student Cooperative Association.

The University Museum also receives state arts funding support from a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts through the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance.

For more information on this and other related events or to schedule a tour, please contact Leslie Kluchurosky at leslie.kluchurosky@iup.edu or (724) 357-2397 or visit the museum website at iup.edu/museum.