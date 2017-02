“Here is for Dreaming: Vanessa German” is on exhibit through March 9 in Kipp Gallery at Sprowls Hall at IUP. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

“Here is for Dreaming: Vanessa German” is on exhibit through March 9 in Kipp Gallery at Sprowls Hall on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Poet, performer, photographer and sculptor, German creates works that explore the power of transformation and healing.

Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.