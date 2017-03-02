Workshops planned on availability of local assistance

State Rep. Dave Reed, R-Indiana, and the United Way of Indiana County have announced two informational outreach sessions that fulfill a need identified through the three poverty summits they co-hosted in 2015 and 2016: making information available about local assistance programs.

“Any steps we can take to better help folks reach the services they need are worthwhile,” Reed said in a news release. “Ultimately, when we make these connections, we are helping to put individuals and families on the path to self-sufficiency and success.”

The schedule:

• Northern Indiana County: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon, at Mahoning Hills Senior Center, 19298 Route 119 North, Punxsutawney.

• Southern Indiana County: March 21, 10 a.m. to noon, at Chestnut Ridge Senior Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Blairsville.

Representatives from Indiana County Community Action Program, the Housing Authority of Indiana County, Aging Services Inc., the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medical Assistance and other state-administered programs will be available to provide information on their services and to answer questions.

No appointments are necessary.

“Getting services and information to the people who most need them most is a significant step in helping those individuals move toward independence,” Donna Griffith, interim executive director of the United Way of Indiana County, said in the release. “We are pleased to support efforts that have the potential for a true impact for the residents of our county.”

Reed and the United Way worked together to organize the participation of interested agencies in an effort to reach potentially underserved communities in Indiana County. Past poverty summits collected input from many area human services agencies and recognized transportation issues as a hurdle for individuals in need of services.

The effectiveness of taking services to the clients who need them will be evaluated by participating agencies and similar informational sessions may be scheduled based on their success.