World Thinking Day approaches for Girl Scouts

Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess brought her vest from when she was a Girl Scout to show the girls. (Submitted photo)

Girl Scouts in the Indiana region had a busy January honoring traditions, having fun with friends and trying new things.

The 2017 Girl Scout cookie program kicked off Jan. 6 with two exciting milestones. Not only does it mark the 100th year of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts, but the brand new Girl Scout S’mores cookies are finally available for customers to try.

Inspired by the classic campfire treat, Girl Scout S’mores are graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling.

For hungry customers who missed ordering cookies from Girl Scouts in January, there’s a second chance to stock up. Beginning Feb. 24, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at booths throughout the region. Visit gswpa.org to search booth sale locations by ZIP code, Feb. 24-March 19.

LADY HAWKS HOST SCOUTS

Indiana County Girl Scouts cheered on the IUP women’s basketball team as it took on the Edinboro Fighting Scots Jan. 14 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The event was sponsored by ATHENA Recipients and IUP.

The girls enjoyed a special meet and greet with players and coaches following the game. The coaches spoke to the Girl Scouts, answered questions, and the players signed autographs for the girls.

Crimson Hawks head coach Tom McConnell talked to the girls about the importance of teamwork.

Girl Scout volunteer Dottie Neal said while the girls had a great time, the event is about more than having fun.

“The important portion of the activity was the opportunity to hear from the coach and meet the players,” she said. “The Girl Scouts learned that the players started out just like them, and with a goal and hard work, you can achieve anything.”

EXPLORING GOVERNMENT

On Jan. 28, fourth- and fifth-grade Junior Girl Scouts from Indiana, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Blairsville and Punsxutawney attended an event to earn the Inside Government Badge.

The event, organized by local Girl Scout volunteers, featured two local elected officials, Kimberly McCullough, county auditor, and Sherene Hess, county commissioner. The women spoke to the girls about their careers and answered questions about government, campaigns, issues and their experiences in running for office.

“The girls were very inquisitive,” said Hess. “I was surprised at the depth of their questions.”

Hess feels that the event is necessary to show girls that they can participate in local government now. “There’s a need for girls and young people to get interested in the political arena because it’s their government,” she said. “They don’t have to wait until they grow up to be involved.”

When the girls asked about the skills necessary to be an elected official, Hess said skills are important, but so is a commitment to serving others.

“It’s important to love your community and to want to help people,” she said.

As a current Girl Scout volunteer, McCullough knows the importance of connecting girls with role models. “Inspiring young females to help them follow their dreams is why I joined Girl Scouts in the first place,” she said. “It’s important to show them that their dreams can come true, like mine did.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Girl Scouts have even more adventures coming this month. Daisy Girl Scouts in kindergarten and first grade will explore the fun and challenges of science, while Girl Scouts in second and third grade will have a blast at a Brownie Carnival. Older girls will enjoy a healthy living program called “Get Fit.”

February also brings a favorite Girl Scout holiday called World Thinking Day.

Girl Scouts in Indiana are part of a global sisterhood of Girl Scouts in every ZIP code in the U.S. and Girl Guides in 145 countries around the world.

That’s 10 million girls worldwide who make a promise to help people at all times and to make the world a better place.

Each year on Feb. 22, Girl Scouts honor their sister Girl Scouts and Girl Guides in other countries through a unique tradition called World Thinking Day.

According to Girl Scouts of the USA, World Thinking Day was first created in 1926 at the fourth Girl Guide/Girl Scout International Conference held at Girl Scouts of the USA’s Camp Edith Macy (now called the Edith Macy Conference Center).

Conference attendees decided that there should be a special day for Girl Scouts and Girl Guides from around the world to “think” of each other and give thanks and appreciation to their sister Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts celebrate World Thinking Day with a variety of activities like exploring other cultures, preparing and sampling ethnic foods, and learning about Girl Scouts and Girl Guides in other countries.

Girl Scouts in Indiana will celebrate World Thinking Day at an event Feb. 18.

JOIN THE FUN

It’s not too late to enjoy the fun-filled days that Girl Scouts have in store for them this year.

Providing countless opportunities for making friends, trying new things, learning leadership skills, playing sports and more, Girl Scouts is an exciting way to engage girls year-round.

To join Girl Scouts or learn more, please visit gswpa.org/join.

Lisa Shade is the public relations manager for the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania.

